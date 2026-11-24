A research team led by academics from Poland's AGH University of Krakow has found that separating solar panel layers with shockwaves, rather than heat, preserves more material while still yielding high-purity silver and silicon. Prof. Pradeep Padhamnath of AGH University of Krakow and three collaborators said they recovered silver at above 99.99% purity and silicon at above 99.995% from end-of-life PV panels on pilot recycling lines, using either heat or shockwaves to separate the layers. The researchers compared a thermal process with electrohydraulic fragmentation (EHF), a shockwave-based separation ...

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