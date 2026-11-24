Hired like a teammate, governed like an employee - Lara joins a company's workspace, learns the business on her own, and hands back finished work, with every action checked and logged

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Tigerless Health, Inc. ("Tigerless" or the "Company"), which has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Piermont Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTC:CMCAF) ("PVAC"), today announced the public launch of Lara, its enterprise AI agent for business operations, together with a dedicated product site at golara.ai.

Lara is built on a simple premise: a company - not just a person - can have an AI teammate. Lara joins a company's existing workspace and is, in Tigerless's words, "hired, not integrated". There is no implementation project: she starts where the team already works, learns the company's workflows, knowledge, and preferences on her own, and hands back finished work - answering customers from the actual plan documents, moving renewals, tracking projects, briefing leadership - across every team, in the team's own language.

"Everyone has now seen an AI assistant organize a person's life. The question we built Lara to answer is: who does that for a whole company?" said Zikang "Zee" Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Tigerless. "Our answer had to survive a regulated business first. That's why Lara's permissions are enforced by the tools she uses rather than her own judgment, why she learns without anyone training her, and why everything she learns belongs to the customer - not to us."

Three principles set Lara apart:

Safe for the whole team. Every team member and channel reaches only what its role allows, and permissions are checked by the system on every single action Lara takes. The leadership channel and the interns' channel reach different tools - by construction, not by promise.

Every team member and channel reaches only what its role allows, and permissions are checked by the system on every single action Lara takes. The leadership channel and the interns' channel reach different tools - by construction, not by promise. Learns the company on her own. No training sessions, no configuration project. As Lara works, she reflects - and quietly builds the company's processes, skills, memory, and preferences. The longer she's on the team, the more she carries.

No training sessions, no configuration project. As Lara works, she reflects - and quietly builds the company's processes, skills, memory, and preferences. The longer she's on the team, the more she carries. Yours, even if you switch. Everything Lara builds - memory, skills, integrations, permissions - is stored independently of the agent and belongs to the customer. Through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), it can be connected to any other AI agent without retraining. Leaving is easy; Tigerless believes that is exactly why customers will stay.

Engineering in public. The infrastructure behind Lara - including agent memory and orchestration tooling - is published as open source through Tigerless Labs at github.com/tigerless-labs, where developers can inspect and use the same components Lara runs on.

Lara is available in early access starting today. Enterprises can request access at golara.ai.

About Tigerless Health, Inc.

Tigerless Health, Inc. has operated a licensed insurance business since 2018. The company develops and runs AI systems inside that business. Lara, its enterprise AI agent, was built there and is now available to other companies. Tigerless Labs publishes the company's agent infrastructure as open source. More at tigerless.ai.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, a subsidiary of Tigerless Health ("Pubco") has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, and which was declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2026. PVAC has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders of record as of October 30, 2026, in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the vote by PVAC's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PVAC, THE COMPANY, AND THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION. Free copies of these documents may be obtained at the SEC's website at sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transactions described herein and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Pubco, PVAC or the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Participants in the Solicitation

PVAC, the Company and Pubco and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from PVAC's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about PVAC's directors and executive officers and their ownership of PVAC's securities is set forth in PVAC's filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction is set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Lara's availability, capabilities, and adoption, the launch of related websites, Tigerless's product and business strategy, and the proposed business combination. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, including the Risk Factors section thereof, and in PVAC's other filings with the SEC, and actual results may differ materially. The safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are not available for statements made in connection with the proposed business combination. None of PVAC, Tigerless or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact

Tigerless Health, Inc. Investor Relations

ir@tigerless.com

SOURCE: Tigerless Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tigerless-health-launches-lara-the-enterprise-ai-agent-born-from-reg-1255973