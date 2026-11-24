Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

IRONSCALES, the leader in agentic email security for the human-AI workforce, is excited to share that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security.

We believe that being named Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security is a recognition of what our 18,000 global customers see every day in their inboxes. To us, it confirms that our approach to email security, which we've built with users and analysts at its cornerstone, is the most effective defense.

AI-generated phishing arrives with a sophistication and volume no analyst team can handle by hand. Our platform handles the repetitive work and leaves the judgment calls to humans. It draws on the experience of more than 35,000 security professionals and tests itself against attacker tactics, so protection improves before the real attack arrives.

Check back for a complimentary copy of the full report soon!

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is an API-based email security platform that combines Adaptive AI, agentic automation, and crowdsourced human intelligence to detect and remediate phishing, business email compromise, account takeover, deepfake, and GenAI-powered attacks. The platform deploys in minutes via native API integration for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with no MX record changes. Beyond threat detection, IRONSCALES includes integrated phishing simulation testing, security awareness training, DMARC management, deepfake protection for Microsoft Teams, and an agentic AI virtual SOC that automates incident response. The platform is powered by a global threat intelligence network of 36,000+ security professionals across 18,000+ organizations and 3,500+ MSP partners. Learn more at ironscales.com.

About Gartner and the Magic Quadrant

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security, Max Taggett, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 23 November 2026.

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**Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Douglas De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com