Worksport Partners with "Largest Program Distribution Group in the SEMA Marketplace" NEXUS and HD3 Enter One of the Industry's Largest Tonneau Buying Channels, Backed by Significant Marketing Investment

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of hybrid and clean energy solutions primarily for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods markets, today announced it has entered into a supplier agreement with AAM USA, Inc. ("The AAM Group" or "AAM"), the automotive aftermarket's leading program distribution group and SEMA's 2025 Channel Partner of the Year. Under the agreement, Worksport's flagship NEXUS and HD3 tonneau covers will be offered through AAM's continent-wide truck accessory program, a jobber network of approximately 11,500 locations across North America. The partnership is expected to meaningfully expand Worksport's distribution reach. Worksport is committed to supporting participating AAM members with its innovative products to help drive increased category volumes.

The AAM Network

Founded in 1988 by eight warehouse distributors and headquartered in Piney Flats, Tennessee, The AAM Group combines the purchasing, marketing, and technology resources of its distributor members. It has grown to 30 member warehouse distributors and runs national marketing programs across the aftermarket, including Total Truck Centers for truck and SUV accessory jobbers and installers.

Through the agreement, Worksport gains:

Access to about 11,500 truck accessory jobber locations across North America , supported by about 20 participating member distributors, 60+ distribution centers and the brands on AAM's line card;

, supported by about 20 participating member distributors, 60+ distribution centers and the brands on AAM's line card; Marketing built into the network: significant marketing investment through AAM's established marketing programs and resources, such as ReadyPosts, email campaigns, N-Store TV and Aftermarket Websites; and

significant marketing investment through AAM's established marketing programs and resources, such as ReadyPosts, email campaigns, N-Store TV and Aftermarket Websites; and A place alongside WeatherTech, Air Lift and Lippert in the AAM network.

What the AAM Program Brings Worksport

Management believes the AAM program is a step change for Worksport's B2B business, delivering:

Significant growth potential from one program partnership;

from one program partnership; A continent-wide network in one agreement: access to AAM's truck accessory member distributors and the jobbers and installers they serve across North America;

access to AAM's truck accessory member distributors and the jobbers and installers they serve across North America; Built around the Company's fastest-growing product: NEXUS achieved the fastest growth of any product Worksport has launched to date, going from commercial production in April 2026 to $4.8 million in Q3 2026 net sales. Worksport expects NEXUS to grow bigger and faster with this partnership;

NEXUS achieved the fastest growth of any product Worksport has launched to date, going from commercial production in April 2026 to $4.8 million in Q3 2026 net sales. Worksport expects NEXUS to grow bigger and faster with this partnership; Room to add new segments: Worksport intends to bring additional products into the AAM network, including the U.S.-manufactured truck bed accessory from the business it has recently signed a term sheet to acquire, opening segments beyond tonneau covers.

Momentum meets scale. The AAM agreement comes on the heels of record results: Worksport's Q3 2026 net sales reached a record $7.23 million, up 44.2% year over year and 38.2% from Q2, and B2B and distribution reached 50% of September net sales, double the 25% share in December 2025. NEXUS and HD3 are made at the Worksport Campus, the Company's 152,000 sq. ft. U.S. manufacturing plant.

Under the program, Worksport products will be available to AAM's truck accessory member distributors and the jobbers and installers they serve, with support from AAM's established marketing programs.

CEO Commentary

"NEXUS has been a massive launch and the fastest-growing product Worksport has ever built, and it got there with only a fraction of North America's truck shops carrying it," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. "Starting in January, AAM puts NEXUS and HD3 into shops across the U.S. and Canada. Supporting the independent, brick-and-mortar distributors and Main Street shops that built this industry is part of who we are. We're proud to do that with products made right here in America at our Western New York campus. 2026 has been a record-setting year for us. We believe that in 2027 we will grow even bigger and faster. We have amazing things planned!"

Stay tuned for more as Worksport continues to expand its product line, and join our mailing list to stay up to date with the latest: Join Worksport's Newsletter

Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd.

T: 1 (888) 554-8789 x128

W: investors.worksport.com

W: www.worksport.com

E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi: Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) is a U.S.-based manufacturing enterprise that, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

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Operating Metrics

B2B and distribution mix reflects net sales to business and distribution customers as a percentage of total net sales, as classified by management. This metric is not a substitute for recognized net sales and may differ from similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. Forward-looking statements in this release include expectations regarding the proposed acquisition, including the completion of due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the satisfaction of closing conditions and the timing of completion; the integration, manufacturing and sale of the acquired product; cross-selling, bundling and marketing efficiency; future product additions or acquisitions; margins; and progress toward operating cash flow breakeven. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the Company's ability to complete due diligence, negotiate and execute definitive agreements and complete the proposed acquisition on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to integrate the acquired product and realize anticipated cross-selling and other benefits; (iii) supply chain delays; (iv) acceptance of our products by consumers; (v) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; (vi) competition from other producers of similar products; (vii) production constraints and working-capital requirements; (viii) the Company's ability to continue reducing operating cash use; and (ix) the availability of financing on acceptable terms. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/u.s.-manufacturer-worksport-nasdaq-wksp-signs-largest-distribution-agreement-to-date-wit-1256078