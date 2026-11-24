Robots can move, see and touch. But can they tell what things are made of?

Joint R&D effort aims to help robots understand material and gas composition, condition, and change

Si-Ware provides advanced humanoid research platform as well as spectral sensing platforms to HCRL.

Researchers and students will work with the tech to explore integration into robotic systems

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Si-Ware Systems, a global deep-tech innovation company specializing in integrated sensing technologies, announced a research collaboration with the Human Centered Robotics Lab (HCRL) at The University of Texas at Austin, led by Professor Luis Sentis, to explore how robots could gain an additional sense. The research aims to advance Physical AI by complementing robots' existing senses like navigation, vision and touch with a new layer of material and chemical perception.

As part of the agreement, Si-Ware is providing an advanced humanoid research platform to HCRL, where researchers and students will work with Si-Ware's spectral sensing technologies to explore their integration into robotic systems. The initiative will initially focus on humanoids, with potential applications across robotics.

"Humanoid robots can see, move, and manipulate objects, but they still lack a fundamental understanding of the materials and chemical world around them," said Mostafa Medhat, Chief Commercial Officer of Si-Ware Systems. "At Si-Ware, we believe the next leap in Physical AI will come from giving machines entirely new senses, and we're bringing our expertise in spectral sensing to help make that possible: identifying liquids' composition, distinguishing visually identical materials, or detecting gases invisible to the human eye. Our collaboration with Professor Sentis and his team at UT Austin is an exciting step toward that vision."

"Building truly capable humanoid robots requires more than advanced mobility and manipulation. Robots must also develop a deeper understanding of the physical environments in which they operate," said Professor Luis Sentis, Director of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at The University of Texas at Austin. "Integrating miniaturized spectroscopy into humanoid platforms opens research opportunities in material recognition, environmental sensing, and intelligent interaction. By combining these capabilities with our work in humanoid robotics, we hope to explore how robots can make more informed decisions in complex, real-world environments."

The partnership will explore integrating Si-Ware's proprietary miniaturized near-infrared (NIR) and mid-infrared (MIR) technologies with robotics and AI to enable new applications in humanoids and other robotic systems.

These capabilities allow machines to analyze the chemical composition of solids, liquids, and gases, quantify their components, assess their condition, and detect changes over time, enabling more informed decisions and new ways of interacting with the physical world.

Si-Ware and HCRL are bringing together complementary expertise, technologies, and networks, combining Si-Ware's spectral sensing capabilities and industry experience with HCRL's strengths in humanoid robotics, AI, and research.

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About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a deep-tech company pioneering miniaturized spectral sensing technologies that expand how machines and intelligent systems perceive and understand the physical world. Its NIR and MIR sensing platforms introduce a new layer of material and chemical perception, enabling analysis of composition, quantity, condition, and change across a wide range of applications including robotics, industrial automation, consumer devices, and Physical AI applications.

With its expanding presence in Austin, Texas, Si-Ware is advancing its mission to give machines superhuman senses and unlock a new generation of intelligent applications.

For more information, visit www.si-ware.com or contact press@si-ware.com.

About the Human Centered Robotics Lab

The Human Centered Robotics Lab (HCRL) at The University of Texas at Austin, led by Professor Luis Sentis, conducts research in humanoid robotics, robot control, locomotion, manipulation, and human-robot interaction. The lab develops technologies aimed at enabling advanced robotic systems to operate safely and effectively in human environments.

Website: sites.utexas.edu/hcrl

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/si-ware-systems-partners-with-ut-austins-hcrl-to-develop-superhuman-senses-for-r-1250735