This Complimentary Resource is Dedicated to Supporting Families with Autistic and Developmentally Diverse Children

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / On Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST via Zoom, Bound to Bloom Behavioral Institute founder, Lola Persons will be hosting a Values Before Behavior: A Family Values Workshop evening for parents.

Families will explore what matters most to them and learn practical, proactive strategies for navigating holiday changes, expectations, and stressful moments.

We have chosen an after-bedtime time so parents and caregivers can join together, have a moment to focus on themselves, and leave with ideas they can put into practice.

Wednesday, December 2 | 8-8:45 p.m. EST | Zoom

Register here:

https://lnkd.in/eGWhZz-N

About Bound to Bloom Behavioral Institute:

Founded in 2023 by Lauren "Lola" Persons, M.Ed., BCBA, Bound to Bloom Behavioral Institute is a parent-centered ecosystem helping autistic and developmentally diverse individuals and their families move from surviving to thriving. Guided by the belief that belonging comes before behavior, Bound to Bloom serves families through three pillars: Bloom Bridge, which gives parents training and education; Values Bridge, which helps families align their decisions with what matters most; and Future Pathways, which builds independence, employment readiness, and community inclusion. Based in North Carolina, Bound to Bloom partners with families, schools, employers, and community organizations to help every person build a life by design, not by default.

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About Lola's Clubhouse Kids:

Lola's Clubhouse Kids is a YouTube channel where children learn alongside Lola and her friend Sunny Boy, a kind and calm orange cat. Through short, engaging videos, kids explore life skills, real-life situations, holidays, and kid-friendly current events in a fun and inclusive way. Founder Lola Persons, M.Ed., BCBA, a special education teacher for 15 years, first created these videos to stay connected with her students during COVID and launched Lola's Clubhouse Kids in 2025. Each video keeps children engaged and models simple activities families can do together at home, so learning reaches the whole family. Watch at youtube.com/@lolasclubhousekids.

Check out our most recent YouTube video for Thanksgiving here!

About Lauren "Lola" Persons BCBA · LBA · M.Ed, Special Education: For more than fifteen years, I've had the privilege of being "Lola" to hundreds of children and families, walking alongside them as they navigate challenges, celebrate milestones, and build meaningful lives together.

I spent 15 years in the classroom. Now I sit in your corner.

Throughout my 15 years as a special education teacher, I had the privilege of working alongside incredible children and families. Those experiences taught me that every child has unique strengths, every family has its own story, and meaningful progress begins with understanding both. I created Bound to Bloom because I wanted to take that belief beyond the classroom, giving families a voice, helping them recognize what's possible, and providing the guidance and resources to build a future that reflects what matters most to them.

My approach is built on values, community, and the belief that every family has the capacity to bloom.

Contact Us

Bound to Bloom Behavioral Institute

919-760-7252

info@boundtobloombi.com

boundtobloombi.com

SOURCE: Bound to Bloom Behavioral Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bound-to-bloom-behavioral-institute-announces-complimentary-evening-f-1255273