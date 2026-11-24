Drawing on data from more than 500 app launches, Chop Dawg's 2027 benchmarks put the cost of a first custom app at $35,000 to $75,000, with a typical build taking four to seven months from kickoff to app store submission.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Chop Dawg, an app development company that has launched 500+ apps since 2009, has published its 2027 app development cost and timeline benchmarks, drawn from its own delivery data.

Products built by Chop Dawg are used by more than one billion people worldwide.





Chop Dawg Releases 2027 App Development Benchmarks Covering Project Costs, Timelines and Buyer Protections

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Chop Dawg projects typically start around $25,000, and a first app for a first-time partner typically lands between $35,000 and $75,000.

The Philadelphia-based custom app development company uses fixed monthly pricing based on the team assigned to each project. Costs account for the number of people involved, the number of months required, and infrastructure expenses. Projects are not billed by the hour or priced individually by feature.

Design accounts for approximately 15% to 25% of a Chop Dawg project's total budget, and design months cost less than development months.

The agency's 2027 cost benchmarks include:

Non-functional prototypes: $5,000 to $15,000, typically over one to three months.

$5,000 to $15,000, typically over one to three months. Lean marketplace applications: Approximately $50,000 to $75,000, depending on the number of user types, workflows, and integrations required.

Approximately $50,000 to $75,000, depending on the number of user types, workflows, and integrations required. AI-built web application completion: Approximately $30,000 to $50,000 for existing applications requiring additional engineering. Chop Dawg estimates that it can responsibly take on only 10% to 15% of AI-built applications submitted for this type of work.

Build-stage benchmarks put pre-production at two to four weeks, design at two to three months, and development at two to three months on lean scopes. Typical builds run four to seven months from kickoff to app store submission, with lean first versions closer to four or five months.

App launch schedules also account for the 30 to 45 days Apple and Google may need to review submissions.

In all of 2025, not one Chop Dawg project ran over budget or over schedule because of the agency itself, and 92% of its partners return to build again. Projects that exceeded their initial cost estimates involved scope expansions approved by both parties.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has also affected the company's development approach. The agency currently has approximately 40 AI projects in development. It estimates that AI-assisted engineering, with senior developers reviewing generated code, has roughly halved the cost and time of a typical build compared with its pre-AI approach.

"We publish our numbers because a buyer who knows what an app should cost and how long it should take can hold any development company accountable, us included. That's a better place to start a partnership than a sales pitch," said Founder and CEO Joshua H. Davidson.

Chop Dawg Project Agreements and Buyer Protections

Project planning starts with a complimentary 45-minute consultation with Davidson. The consultation ends with a working estimate and timeline, and it is recorded, so the buyer receives the recording, transcript and notes.

About 70% of the startups the agency works with now arrive with a working proof of concept, according to the company. Davidson recommended that founders test their ideas with potential users before committing to a full development project.

"Whether we build it together or not, a founder should leave the first call knowing what version one is, what it takes, and whether now is the right time to build it at all. Sometimes the best advice we give is to wait," he said.

Each project agreement outlines financial, scheduling, and ownership provisions, including:

A 14-day money-back guarantee at the start of every project.

Monthly payments tied to specified deliverables. Partners can end a project, with payments for work not yet delivered refunded and completed, paid-for work retained by the partner.

Written approval of scope changes, including their effects on project costs and schedules.

No additional charges for delays caused by the agency, with project schedules extended proportionately.

Partners own 100% of their code, designs, accounts and intellectual property from day one, and Chop Dawg takes no equity.

Each app is designed and approved by the partner as a clickable, non-functional prototype before programming begins.

Partners retain ownership and control of their cloud-hosting, Apple, and Google developer accounts, granting the agency administrator access rather than ownership.

Each launch includes a complimentary 30-day bug-fixing and maintenance period. Additional support is available through separate agreements, with no mandatory ongoing monthly fee.

The company recommends budgeting approximately 10% to 15% of the original development cost annually for maintenance, including operating system updates, third-party API changes, and security requirements. Hosting and developer account fees are separate expenses.

For more information about Chop Dawg's 2027 app development benchmarks, project planning process, and buyer protections, visit www.ChopDawg.com.

About Chop Dawg:

Since launching in 2009, Chop Dawg has shipped more than 500 apps and software products for startups, enterprises, nonprofits, and government organizations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company provides custom web, mobile, and AI-powered software development through a full-time team across the United States, Brazil, Pakistan, and India. Founder and CEO Joshua H. Davidson started Chop Dawg at 16 and continues to lead the company in its 18th year in business.

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