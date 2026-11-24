Press Release: Quantum Cyber to Terminate $100 Million At-the-Market Facility With No Shares Sold

Zero shares issued since the facility's October 2026 launch | Termination follows first quarterly revenue of $1.0 million and an $8.0 million funding commitment from the Company's CEO

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that it has decided to terminate its at-the-market sales agreement with Titan Partners Securities LLC (the "ATM Facility"), under which the Company could sell up to $100 million of its ordinary shares. The Company did not sell any shares under the ATM Facility and received no proceeds from it.

The Company delivered written notice of termination on November 20, 2026, and the termination takes effect on November 30, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the sales agreement. The Company will make no sales under the ATM Facility during the notice period. The ATM Facility was entered into on October 9, 2026, as previously disclosed https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sN190sjvg-YWXHWtnp6LHrxZnxnbyBcUvKb9f_vLOtQBl2ShoJmPt6wTzWquduKOYJJ-1yZZ_m0RQpun6hgetl-tzVzgrdph5FBIgljWCx3vnpBl0yGkwfaQDy1oxiYWeRSWia45pWlEbd6JvxxsOLyX8CllxjcPzK5g_xUYOZYMpHypl9_VK9syYgZhqtR6 .

The termination follows two developments the Company reported with its third quarter 2026 results on November 12, 2026: first revenue of $966,833 from its Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing operations, and a funding commitment of up to $8.0 million from Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, David Lazar, available through November 30, 2027. The funding commitment letter is filed as Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MHBYc4Lrk3IS74aCli5qyiy5c-LLB3dstK8iTr13dsUvbBK0YByBHD35iU4WtiYkIXetJPqlwZ3WcKe-1DedfgmGQjZZ7yR6IRz0GPwGQWa9PU_NoSOdyxQEh4xXLJx-Fy8JrPPHMGolvtvEg-tqepyr9XPBLZrXTaz28_Em7lh0cfyVQlJjl4eYgH6q9sF- for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We did not sell a single share under this facility, and today we are closing it," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "While we may choose to raise money in the future as opportunities arise, with revenue coming in from Bridgeport and my own funding commitment of up to $8.0 million, we do not see a reason to keep a $100 million equity program in place at this time. In the Company's view, this termination is the right signal to shareholders as we build out our drone manufacturing capacity heading into 2027."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the effectiveness and timing of the termination of the ATM Facility; the drawdown, availability, and sufficiency of the $8.0 million funding commitment from the Chief Executive Officer; the Company's future capital needs and financing activities; the Company's ability to continue generating revenue from the Arcade Metal Stamping business; and the Company's strategy as a vertically integrated autonomous defense manufacturer. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I3-f4csimJAW2ElLXinZsdg2WOkmDSxTb5ZirjJqX8eYnICu-A_1qwjj0vVnRxxtUFN2a2mjDvzcwRXugYhuAA==

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November 24, 2026 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)