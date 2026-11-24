China-based battery manufacturer Felicity Solar unveiled a new low-voltage battery energy storage system for residential and small-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. "This product is for the whole world," Qiqi Zheng, regional director at Felicity Solar, told pv magazine, noting that that the adoption of higher-capacity cells is intended to address increasing household electricity consumption. Dubbed FLA48392TG2-EU, the new product belongs to the company's FLA series and utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cells with a capacity of ...

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