Partnership provides Authentic's participating brand operating partners with access to AI-powered tools capable of servicing more than 400 marketplaces worldwide
Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global lifestyle and entertainment platform, and
"At Authentic, we are building a connected ecosystem of marketplaces and service providers to accelerate growth across our portfolio and global partner network," said Tim Derner, Global Head of Marketplaces at Authentic. "Traditionally, entering new marketplaces requires separate integrations. Through
- Marketplace Access: Access to more than 400 marketplaces across 190 countries, including Walmart, Amazon, eBay and more
- AI-Powered Operations: Automated product listings, pricing, order processing and compliance to reduce manual work
- International Expansion: Simplified entry into new markets to reach more consumers and drive sales
- Increased speed and reduced cost: The integration from
goes live in 24 hours, cutting product catalogue production costs significantly
"Authentic has built an unparalleled global lifestyle and entertainment platform with a portfolio that reaches consumers across markets, categories and channels," said Andreas Skorski, Founder and CEO of
The partnership further strengthens Authentic's network of commerce and technology service providers, expanding the resources available to its participating brand operating partners to reach new consumers and grow across global markets.
ABOUT AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP
Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global lifestyle and entertainment platform that owns and invests in iconic intellectual property and cultural assets. It accelerates brands through a set of specialized businesses that combine powerful storytelling, premium content, unforgettable live experiences and global commerce. Through a network of more than 1,700 best-in-class licensees and strategic partners across 150 countries and expansive distribution, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide sales worldwide.
Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Care Bears, Aéropostale, Lee, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, OVO, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, O'Neill, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.
For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.
ABOUT
Clients including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay use
For more information, visit https://thegenesys.ai. Follow
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124015441/en/
Contacts:
MEDIA CONTACTS
Authentic Brands Group
corporate@authentic.com
Genesys
genesys@cw8.co