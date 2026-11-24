Partnership provides Authentic's participating brand operating partners with access to AI-powered tools capable of servicing more than 400 marketplaces worldwide

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global lifestyle and entertainment platform, and , an AI-powered commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership to support Authentic's participating brand operating partners to integrate seamlessly across digital marketplaces.

"At Authentic, we are building a connected ecosystem of marketplaces and service providers to accelerate growth across our portfolio and global partner network," said Tim Derner, Global Head of Marketplaces at Authentic. "Traditionally, entering new marketplaces requires separate integrations. Through , participating partners will have the opportunity to access tools capable of servicing hundreds of marketplaces with a single integration, simplifying commerce and creating new opportunities to scale our brands internationally."

reduces manual processes and helps operating partners expand more efficiently by offering:

Marketplace Access: Access to more than 400 marketplaces across 190 countries, including Walmart, Amazon, eBay and more

Access to more than 400 marketplaces across 190 countries, including Walmart, Amazon, eBay and more AI-Powered Operations: Automated product listings, pricing, order processing and compliance to reduce manual work

Automated product listings, pricing, order processing and compliance to reduce manual work International Expansion: Simplified entry into new markets to reach more consumers and drive sales

Simplified entry into new markets to reach more consumers and drive sales Increased speed and reduced cost: The integration from goes live in 24 hours, cutting product catalogue production costs significantly

"Authentic has built an unparalleled global lifestyle and entertainment platform with a portfolio that reaches consumers across markets, categories and channels," said Andreas Skorski, Founder and CEO of . "Our partnership will simplify how Authentic's participating brand operating partners access and operate across global marketplaces, helping them reach new customers and accelerate international growth. Today's launch marks the moment moves from foundation to scale."

The partnership further strengthens Authentic's network of commerce and technology service providers, expanding the resources available to its participating brand operating partners to reach new consumers and grow across global markets.

ABOUT AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global lifestyle and entertainment platform that owns and invests in iconic intellectual property and cultural assets. It accelerates brands through a set of specialized businesses that combine powerful storytelling, premium content, unforgettable live experiences and global commerce. Through a network of more than 1,700 best-in-class licensees and strategic partners across 150 countries and expansive distribution, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide sales worldwide.

Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Care Bears, Aéropostale, Lee, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, OVO, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, O'Neill, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

ABOUT

is the world's first global trading layer a single platform that enables businesses to sell across 190 countries and access more than 400 of the world's largest marketplaces. For the first time, brands, retailers, and licensing organisations can plug into one system to reach consumers everywhere. From a single connection, businesses automate product catalogues, pricing, cross-border logistics, and tax and compliance across every market, without building separate infrastructure for each country they enter.

Clients including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay use to manage hundreds of thousands of active SKUs globally at scale. Founded by industry leaders including Andreas Skorski, was built to replace the fragmented, market-by-market approach that has long made international commerce unnecessarily complex and costly. The platform supports more than 2,500 brands worldwide, with offices in the United States, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, visit https://thegenesys.ai. Follow on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Authentic Brands Group

corporate@authentic.com

Genesys

genesys@cw8.co