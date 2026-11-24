Today, Intelligent Legal Solutions (ILS) announced an $11 million Series A round co-led by Aquiline and BlackFin Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Chicago Ventures and The LegalTech Fund. ILS is the legal technology company behind ProVision, the platform for private investment funds lawyers. ProVision gives law firms and GPs a deterministic system of action for fund workflows, such as side letters and MFN elections, replacing time-consuming, manual processes. The latest funding round brings ILS's total funding to $15 million. It follows the launch of the Fund Manager Portal, a shared workspace where fund managers and their outside counsel work from one record of side letters, investor data, and obligations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124389633/en/

Founding team (left to right: Fergus Plant, Stefano Benigni and Jack McCarthy)

Fergus Plant, Co-Founder, said, "Funds law is one of the most complex, high-stakes areas of legal practice, it deserves technology purpose built to meet that challenge. Aquiline and BlackFin bring deep experience and network across fund managers, fund administrators and the wider investor ecosystem, giving us the platform to scale ProVision globally and to continue to change how funds are formed and managed."

Since launching in 2024, ILS has been adopted by 89% of the law firms in the top three bands of Chambers USA's nationwide Private Equity: Fund Formation rankings, supporting fundraises totalling more than $900 billion across North America, EMEA and APAC. More than 20 of the world's largest law firms use ProVision, including Cleary Gottlieb, Fried Frank, Goodwin, Macfarlanes, Proskauer, and Ropes Gray. To date, more than 45,000 side letters have been uploaded, structured and managed on the platform across over 1,800 matters.

"For our private funds clients, speed and precision are critical to the fundraising process. ProVision helps our lawyers organize, track, and manage side letters and MFN elections, allowing them to focus on the judgment calls that move our clients' fundraises forward. We work closely with ProVision to tailor the tool's functionality to our clients' specific needs and business goals, including pioneering collaborative solutions designed to help our clients to track their obligations. Technology delivers the most value when it helps our clients reach the finish line faster and with confidence, while our lawyers oversee the work at every step," said Melissa Bender, a Ropes Gray partner who leads the firm's private funds strategic innovation team.

The Fund Manager Portal, launched in September 2026, gives each fund manager its own ProVision environment, linked securely to its external counsel's matters. Fund managers and their counsel work on side letters, comment memos, the MFN process and obligations from the same system of record. Each party can search, filter and export, while structured snapshots keep the two on the same version. Obligations recorded in side letters are assigned, tracked and managed across every fund in the portfolio. The portal is built for managers of every size: those already using it range from first-time funds to managers with over $300 billion in assets under management.

Stefano Benigni, Co-Founder, said, "The Fund Manager Portal lets fund managers and their external counsel share matter information through new, purpose-built technology that closely mirrors how lawyers have always exchanged drafts. It works through controlled, versioned snapshots of each matter, so each party keeps its own data and works within its own isolated environment and security perimeter. A growing set of optional AI features sits on top, with every output reviewed by a person. This round lets us build it out further."

"Fund lawyers cannot run their most important work on probabilistic answers. Fergus, Jack, Stefano and the whole ILS team built ProVision on deterministic logic, with AI applied where it makes a real difference, and they built it alongside the lawyers who use it, which we believe drives trust in the product. We were excited to join the seed round, and the team has exceeded our expectations since. Partnering with them has been a pleasure, and we are proud to co-lead the Series A as they take the platform to fund managers through the Fund Manager Portal," said Giovanni Nani, Head of European Venture at Aquiline.

"Fund documentation is one of the few parts of fundraising that still run on email and spreadsheets. ILS has built the platform that brings structure and automation to it, now adopted by leading international law firms," said Loic Fonteneau, Partner at BlackFin Capital Partners. "We see the same need on the fund manager side across our network of asset managers and fund administrators. We are pleased to co-lead this round and to put those connections to work for the team as they scale internationally.

ILS will use the funding to accelerate its international expansion, including opening its first offices in the United States to serve its growing base of North American law firms and fund managers. The company will also grow its team on both sides of the Atlantic, with new hires across product, engineering, customer success, sales and marketing. Jack McCarthy, Co-Founder, said: "This investment lets us bring ILS closer to our clients in the US, build out the team, and put more into the platform our customers rely on every day. Having a physical presence in the US is a natural next step as more of our customers set up and manage funds across both markets."

"When we led ILS's seed round, we recognized an opportunity to fundamentally transform how the private funds industry operates," said Eric Duboe, Partner at Chicago Ventures. "The team has since established ProVision as a trusted platform for many of the world's leading fund formation practices, positioning ILS to expand into the broader fund manager market. And we believe this is just the beginning. ILS has the potential to become the foundational technology layer connecting law firms, fund managers, and limited partners across the entire fund lifecycle. We're proud to continue backing this exceptional team as they build a category-defining company."

"As ILS's first institutional investor, we have watched ProVision become the record that funds counsel and their clients share," said Zach Posner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The LegalTech Fund. "BlackFin and Aquiline bring the financial services networks the next stage needs, and we are glad to invest again alongside them."

About ILS

Intelligent Legal Solutions (ILS) is the legal technology company behind ProVision, the platform for private investment funds lawyers and their clients. ProVision automates fund formation workflows for law firms and the fund managers they advise: side letter management, the MFN process, comment memos and obligation tracking. Launched in 2024, ILS won the Legal Technology and New Market Entrant categories at The Drawdown Awards 2026. Learn more at www.ilsprovision.com.

About Aquiline

Aquiline is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Philadelphia that focuses on financial services and technology. As of June 30, 2026, Aquiline had approximately $11 billion of assets under management and deployed approximately $8.7 billion of capital across the firm's strategies since inception.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

About BlackFin Capital Partners

BlackFin Capital Partners is a leading independent pan-European private equity and venture capital firm, specialising in financial services and financial technology. Through its BlackFin Tech funds, BlackFin invests in B2B fintech, insurtech and regtech companies from seed to Series C. Learn more at www.blackfin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124389633/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

ILS: Media Office media@intelligentlegalsolutions.co.uk

Aquiline: Lawton King lking@aquiline.com