The limited-time offer invites travelers to experience The Interrail Effect, pairing 25% off Passes with an expanding European rail network, from the Brussels to Milan midnight train to new cross-border connections and upgraded services that expand the possibilities for European journeys.

Interrail is inviting travelers to plan their next European adventure with a limited-time winter promotion offering 25% off all Interrail Global Passes and One Country Passes, alongside new cross-border connections, expanded overnight services and upgraded trains that offer more ways to explore Europe.

The promotion includes First and Second Class Passes across all eligible traveler categories, giving travelers the freedom to plan a multi-country journey or explore a single destination in greater depth.

As the first winter promotion under Interrail's new global identity, the offer celebrates the transformative power of rail travel and the unexpected encounters that make a journey memorable, bringing The Interrail Effect to life. With one Pass and the flexibility to explore at their own pace, travelers can discover more of what Europe has to offer.

Promotion Details

Discount: 25% off eligible Interrail Global Passes and One Country Passes.

25% off eligible Interrail Global Passes and One Country Passes. Class and traveler categories: First and Second Class Passes, available across all traveler categories.

First and Second Class Passes, available across all traveler categories. Activation: Travelers have 11 months from the date of purchase to activate their Pass.

Travelers have 11 months from the date of purchase to activate their Pass. Pass formats: Available as Paper and Mobile Passes through Interrail.com.

Available as Paper and Mobile Passes through Interrail.com. Sale period: Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 CET through Monday, December 14, 2026, at 23:59 CET.

Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 CET through Monday, December 14, 2026, at 23:59 CET. Passes can be refunded or exchanged within seven days of purchase. After this period, Passes are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

More Ways to Explore Europe

As Europe's rail network continues to expand, new cross-border connections, overnight services and upgraded trains are giving Interrail travelers even more ways to explore the continent.

Recent and upcoming updates include:

London-Antwerp by Eurostar: From December 14, up to four daily London-Amsterdam services will stop at Antwerp-Centraal, creating a direct 2-hour, 41-minute connection from London. The stop is one-way only: travelers heading to London will need to change in Brussels, where UK border checks take place.

From December 14, up to four daily London-Amsterdam services will stop at Antwerp-Centraal, creating a direct 2-hour, 41-minute connection from London. The stop is one-way only: travelers heading to London will need to change in Brussels, where UK border checks take place. Brussels-Milan night train expands into the Netherlands: From December, European Sleeper will add stops in Antwerp, Breda and Eindhoven three times a week, expanding access to its overnight service to Italy.

From December, European Sleeper will add stops in Antwerp, Breda and Eindhoven three times a week, expanding access to its overnight service to Italy. Prague-Munich connection gains a new operator: From December 13, Leo Express will operate eight daily services between Prague and Munich via Plzen and Regensburg, departing every two hours.

From December 13, Leo Express will operate eight daily services between Prague and Munich via Plzen and Regensburg, departing every two hours. New-generation Nightjet trains between Amsterdam and Zurich: From December 13, ÖBB will introduce new-generation Nightjet trains featuring private Mini Cabins, sleeper compartments with en-suite bathrooms and onboard Wi-Fi.

From December 13, ÖBB will introduce new-generation Nightjet trains featuring private Mini Cabins, sleeper compartments with en-suite bathrooms and onboard Wi-Fi. Direct Vienna-Košice EuroCity services: ÖBB's 2027 timetable adds two direct EuroCity trains between Vienna and Košice via Bratislava and Žilina.

ÖBB's 2027 timetable adds two direct EuroCity trains between Vienna and Košice via Bratislava and Žilina. Upgraded Zagreb-Split rail service: From December, two daily trains in each direction are planned, featuring new electro-diesel trains with around 150 seats and onboard Wi-Fi.

About Interrail B.V.

Explore Europe deeply. Travel freely. Come back changed.

Interrail is the rail pass that gives travelers from around the world the freedom to explore up to 33 European countries by train. With one Pass, travelers can choose their own route, stay longer when it feels right, and experience Europe beyond the obvious places.

For more than 60 years, Interrail has helped people cross borders, discover new perspectives and experience Europe the way it was meant to be experienced: by moving through it, not past it. Interrail brings travelers together, making European rail travel simpler, more connected and more accessible than ever.

Interrail Passes are available through Interrail.com as well as a global network of trusted distribution partners. Interrail B.V. is owned by more than 35 railway and ferry companies across Europe.

For more information, visit www.interrail.com

Press kit is available HERE and image library is available HERE.

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