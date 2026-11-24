Alterra Acquires Pryme's Development Business and Secures New Capital to Accelerate European Expansion

Investment from Taranis and existing shareholders supports Amsterdam project development, additional European opportunities and expanded commercial activities

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterra today announced the acquisition of Pryme N.V.'s development business and associated assets and rights, establishing a platform for the company's European expansion. Alongside the acquisition, Alterra has secured significant new capital from Taranis and existing shareholders Potenza Capital and Infinity 2 Capital, providing resources to advance project development, expand commercial activities and accelerate growth across Europe.

The acquisition brings an experienced European development team and existing rights to a plant site in the Port of Amsterdam, positioning Alterra to build a flagship European recycling facility utilizing its commercially proven chemical recycling technology. The company has also identified a potential second development opportunity in the Rotterdam area, which is undergoing technical and commercial evaluation. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader expansion strategy focused on pairing Alterra's established technology with strategically located sites, experienced local teams and existing infrastructure to accelerate development and bring new recycling capacity to market. The acquired development business provides the local development capabilities and initial project opportunity needed to put this strategy into action. Pryme N.V. will continue as a separate company.

The Amsterdam site allows Alterra to accelerate project development and preparations for construction while engaging customers seeking dependable sources of circular feedstock. This development comes as European demand for recycled materials is expected to grow, driven in part by the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and its increasing recycled-content requirements for plastic packaging in 2030 and 2040. Meeting these targets will demand substantial investment in new recycling capacity, creating an opportunity for Alterra to help address Europe's growing need for circular feedstock.

Alterra's European expansion builds on more than five years of commercial operating experience at its Akron, Ohio facility. There, its technology continuously processes a broad range of post-consumer plastics into consistent, high-quality products suitable for downstream processing. This proven track record provides a strong foundation for deploying the technology in new markets and supporting customers seeking dependable sources of circular feedstock.

"This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our European growth strategy," said Fred Schmuck, Chief Executive Officer of Alterra. "With the addition of the Pryme development business and new investor support, we have strengthened our ability to turn opportunities into operating projects. Amsterdam gives us a strong starting point, but our ambition extends well beyond a single facility. We see a substantial opportunity to build a broader European presence and help customers meet their growing need for circular materials."

Taranis invests in technologies that advance carbon circularity, including plastics recycling, combining long-term capital with hands-on technical support. As part of a family-owned group, Taranis draws on industrial resources and engineering expertise to help scale proven technologies into industrial operations.

"We invest in technologies with the potential to scale into meaningful industrial businesses," said David Sorin, Managing Director at Taranis. "Alterra brings an established operating track record and a technology platform with significant potential in Europe. The addition of the Pryme development team and Amsterdam site creates a compelling opportunity to translate that operating experience into commercial recycling capacity in Europe. We look forward to supporting Alterra with both capital and industrial expertise as it executes its European strategy."

"Our continued investment reflects our confidence in Alterra's technology, management team and ability to build the circular materials supply chains that industry increasingly needs," said Jan-Willem Muller, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Infinity 2 Capital. "Europe has the regulation and the demand, and Alterra brings technology that is already proven at commercial scale. The Amsterdam site provides a tangible starting point for European development, while the expanded team, proven technology and access to capital strengthen Alterra's ability to execute. We look forward to continuing our work with the company and our fellow shareholders to build and support commercial recycling capacity."

The acquired team brings local development expertise and established relationships that will support progress at the Amsterdam site and engagement with partners across the European plastics value chain. Combined with Alterra's operating experience and industrial relationships, these capabilities will help the company build the commercial partnerships needed to advance its European projects.

With additional capital, an established European development platform and commercially proven technology, Alterra is positioned to expand its European presence, bring new recycling capacity to market and increase access to circular materials, advancing its mission of Solving Plastic Pollution.

About Alterra: Alterra develops, operates and licenses thermochemical liquefaction technology that converts discarded plastics into valuable chemical building blocks, reducing reliance on virgin fossil-derived materials in the production of new plastics. Its Akron, Ohio facility demonstrates the technology at commercial scale through continuous operations. Through the global deployment of its technology, Alterra is advancing its mission of Solving Plastic Pollution. Learn more at https://alterra360.com/.

About Pryme: Pryme N.V. is a company incorporated under Dutch law. Following the sale of its development business and associated assets and rights to Alterra, Pryme N.V. continues as a separate legal entity, independent of Alterra.

Media Inquiries:

Alterra, Angela Sot

Tel: +1 330 760 3311

info@alterra360.com

Taranis

taranis@contact.eu

Infinity 2 Capital

info@infinity2capital.com

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