Automation Anywhere Completes Boost.ai Acquisition, Challenges SaaS Giants in the Race for Autonomous Customer Service Operations

Combining leading conversational and voice AI with enterprise-grade agentic automation, Automation Anywhere connects conversations to outcomes across enterprise systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in agentic automation and orchestration for the enterprise, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Boost.ai, a leading provider of enterprise conversational and voice AI for regulated industries. Boost.ai supports more than 36 languages, reaches 90%+ resolution in production and has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms for four consecutive years.

The acquisition marks a major expansion into Autonomous Customer Service Operations and positions Automation Anywhere to challenge both enterprise software giants and AI-native competitors. Traditional SaaS giants are adding conversational AI to their own applications, which keeps the work on their platforms. AI-native vendors have the front door but lack the governance and orchestration to finish the work behind it. Automation Anywhere offers both intelligence and execution: Boost.ai's conversational and voice AI attached to an enterprise platform, trusted by more than 4,000 customers, that completes work across applications, systems and departments.

The Next Battleground: Autonomous Customer Service Operations

Enterprises have invested heavily in AI for customer engagement. Today's AI agents can understand requests, answer questions and complete simple transactions inside a single application. They stall when a request crosses systems: settling a claim or replacing a card means verifying identity, applying policy, updating several systems and recording an audit trail, and the work lands on a person. Automation Anywhere calls the distance between what AI can understand and what an enterprise can execute the Autonomy Gap. Closing it takes governed execution across every system a request touches, from the front office to the back office.

"Our agentic platform already runs nearly half a billion AI agent and automation executions a year, and Boost.ai gives it a front door," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "The future is Autonomous Customer Service Operations where requests are understood, acted on and resolved across the enterprise, and every company will be judged on whether it can finish the work as fast as customers can ask for it."

Customers already rely on both Boost.ai and Automation Anywhere. Jack Henry, an S&P 500 fintech company that has served banks and credit unions for 50 years, already runs Boost.ai for conversations, routing about 50,000 calls per month for nearly 100 financial institutions. Jack Henry also utilizes Automation Anywhere for automation across the company, saving more than 4,000 hours monthly.

"Our approach to AI and automation is responsible, bold, and balanced, recognizing the productivity gains they can provide while maintaining appropriate governance and human oversight," said Shanon McLachlan, Chief Operating Officer at Jack Henry. "Automation Anywhere and Boost.ai are helping us streamline work so our teams can focus more of their time on serving our clients."

Challenging the Legacy SaaS Model

For decades, enterprises have bought more applications to manage more work. Now siloed SaaS vendors are each adding their own AI, with every agent rebuilding the same capabilities inside its own application and creating a new generation of complexity. Automation Anywhere's answer is reusable execution, governed centrally and shared across the enterprise: identity verification, payments, account updates and compliance checks built once and available to customer, employee and business process agents alike.

Build execution once. Deploy intelligence everywhere. This execution-first approach challenges the traditional SaaS-centric model from the industry's legacy players.

"The AI agent wars are about to become the AI execution wars," said Ankur Kothari, co-founder and COO of Automation Anywhere. "The industry is racing to add intelligence to enterprise software while companies keep paying an expanding SaaS tax to manage work across fragmented applications. Customers will soon send AI agents that never sleep and never give up, and the winners will complete the work behind every request. With Boost.ai, we are connecting customer AI to enterprise-wide execution."

From Conversations to Completed Outcomes

Autonomous Customer Service Operations carries a customer's request across every channel to a closed case: engage, understand, reason, orchestrate and act, with governance at every step and people handling exceptions. As conversations move into apps and devices, many will need no contact center at all.

A customer calls their bank: "I have lost my card." Boost.ai answers at once, in any of more than 36 languages. Automation Anywhere applies the bank's policy, blocks the card and reissues it across core banking and the CRM. A reference is texted, the audit trail is written, and no human agent is involved. One request. Four to five systems. Two to three departments. One completed outcome.

"Boost.ai built its reputation on accurate, trusted conversational AI in industries where a wrong answer becomes a headline," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "Together with Automation Anywhere, we can extend that trust into the processes behind every request, so every conversation can end in finished work."

The Front Door to the Autonomous Enterprise

The Boost.ai acquisition extends well beyond improving customer experience. With Aisera, acquired in 2025, Automation Anywhere now has the most complete offering in the market for autonomous work across the three most critical operations every enterprise must transform for the AI era.

Autonomous Customer Service Operations, the front door, takes a request from voice, chat or an AI agent to a closed case. Autonomous Employee Operations resolves IT, Finance and HR requests without a ticket queue. Autonomous Business Operations runs business-critical processes end to end across ERP, CRM and other enterprise systems, from order-to-cash and procure-to-pay to financial close, supply chain and claims. While others may focus on one aspect of operations, Automation Anywhere delivers all of them on one platform, so a request that starts in a conversation finishes in the system of record.

From conversations to outcomes, and from applications to execution. That is the path to the Autonomous Enterprise.

To learn more, visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/boostai-acquisition.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in agentic automation and orchestration for the enterprise. For more than 20 years, the company has unleashed human potential through automation. Its agentic automation and purpose-built, AI-powered agentic solutions help enterprises move toward the Autonomous Enterprise, where business functions can run up to 80% autonomously or with AI assistance. The company has more than 4,000 customers across 90+ countries, over 2,700 partners, and it delivers nearly half a billion AI agent and automation executions per year. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison, Corporate Communications

Press@AutomationAnywhere.com

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