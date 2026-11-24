71% of European IT leaders say AI has made development faster, yet 34% spend an hour or more reviewing generated code for every hour saved writing it.

45% doubt their organisation's ability to calculate the full cost of AI in their software delivery.

69% expect their board to require proof of AI ROI by the end of 2027, yet fewer than half (43%) are confident they could provide it within a month.

41% of UK IT leaders say data sovereignty concerns have restricted their choice of AI coding tools, compared with 58% in France and 64% in Germany.





LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbees , a leader in enterprise software delivery solutions, today announced the findings of its European study of 450 IT and software delivery leaders across the UK, France and Germany. The research reveals that while AI has accelerated code writing, the rest of the delivery pipeline has yet to catch up. Many companies cannot calculate what AI really costs them, even as boards begin to demand proof of return on investment, and senior executives and the teams closest to the code see that return very differently.

The speed is there, but the work has moved downstream

In terms of speed, AI is delivering. 71% of IT leaders report an acceleration in development, markedly so for 22% of them. But much of that saved time is being spent further down the pipeline. For 34%, every hour saved writing code requires at least as much time to review, test or fix what AI has produced, and more leaders say AI has increased the amount of poor-quality code their teams produce (46%) than say it has reduced it (32%). The effect on cost is mixed, with 44% believing AI has made software delivery less expensive, while 28% see no change and 28% find it more expensive.

When budgeting for AI-assisted software delivery, companies account for the tools far more than the work they generate. 83% factor in licences and 52% include cloud infrastructure, compared with just 38% for developer review time and 31% for remediation time. More than half (51%) budget nothing for downstream failures, whether failed builds, production incidents, incident response or rollbacks. Leaders are aware of this gap. Among the costs their organisation is most likely to omit when calculating ROI, they cite developer code review first (49%), followed by code correction (43%).

"AI has industrialised code production, yet most enterprises are still running the factory floor by hand. The new bottleneck is everything that has to happen before the code can ship. Every change still has to be built and tested, and CI pipelines and test suites designed for human-scale development are now absorbing the strain and the cost. Boards will soon ask what AI has returned, and the companies able to answer will be the ones governing software delivery at AI-scale, not just generation," said Moritz Plassnig, CEO of Cloudbees.

AI budgets are rising, visibility into true costs isn't

Spending, on the other hand, is clearly visible. 76% of organisations increased their AI budget for software delivery over the past year, and just as many plan to increase it further. Yet fewer than half of leaders (43%) say they are able to calculate the full cost of AI-assisted delivery, with 45% admitting they cannot.

This information remains scattered. 54% of leaders describe it as split across multiple functions, fragmented or unconsolidated, and only 13% say a single executive or function has a complete, consolidated view of these costs. Yet the question of ROI is set to grow in importance. 69% expect proving AI's return on investment to become a board requirement by the end of 2027, but only 43% are confident in their organisation's ability to demonstrate AI ROI within a month. Nearly one in three leaders (30%) anticipate this requirement while doubting they can meet it within that timeframe.

Views on AI's return on investment also depend on seniority. 55% of senior executives (C-level and VPs) believe AI has made software delivery less expensive, compared with 40% of directors and managers. 52% of the former say they can calculate its full cost versus 39% of the latter, and 53% say they can prove its ROI versus 40%. This is not a disagreement but a visibility gap, as executives see adoption, licences and speed, while teams closer to the code see the review, rework and incidents that follow.

UK less held back by sovereignty concerns than European peers

Data sovereignty concerns and the risk of exposing proprietary code to external AI providers play a smaller part in AI tool decisions in the UK than elsewhere in Europe. Two in five UK IT leaders (41%) say these concerns have restricted their choice of AI coding tools, compared with 58% in France and 64% in Germany. Only 11% say their choice has been significantly restricted, against 21% in France and 25% in Germany, and half (51%) say the concerns have had no meaningful influence at all. Data exposure (45%) and regulatory compliance (35%) are still among UK leaders' top governance concerns for AI-generated code, but both are well below the figures in France (55% and 47%) and Germany (56% and 49%).

Regulation is also having less influence on UK businesses. Just over a third (34%) say it has no meaningful effect on their use of AI coding tools, and only 11% say it is slowing adoption, compared with 19% in France and 21% in Germany. There is some uncertainty, though, as almost one in five UK leaders (19%) say they are unsure how regulations such as the EU AI Act apply to their organisation.

Methodology

Study conducted in October 2026 by TrendCandy for Cloudbees among 450 IT and software delivery leaders at manager level and above, working in organisations across the United Kingdom, France and Germany (150 respondents per country).

About Cloudbees

Cloudbees helps organizations build, operate, and govern "software factories," giving enterprises the confidence to deliver better software, faster and more securely.

Writing code is no longer the bottleneck; governing what reaches production and validating its impact is the real challenge. As enterprises adopt "agentic coding," software is being created faster than most teams can review, secure, and validate it. Without consistent governance, organizations risk shipping code they cannot explain, audit, or trust.

Cloudbees solves this challenge without asking teams to replace the tools they already use. Across a customer's entire toolchain, Cloudbees makes every change, whether human- or AI-generated, visible, verifiable, and accountable before it reaches production. Cloudbees Unify is the product behind this solution: a governance layer, equipped with contextual and control-plane capabilities, that ensures consistent policy enforcement and traceability across every tool, every team, and every workflow.

Founded in 2010, Cloudbees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit www.cloudbees.com .

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