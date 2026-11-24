AI is speeding up software development, and costs are shifting to review and correction

71% of European IT leaders say AI has made development faster, and 61% save developer time overall.

69% expect their board to require proof of AI ROI by the end of 2027, but only 43% are confident they could deliver it within a month.

64% of IT leaders in Germany say data sovereignty concerns have restricted their choice of AI tools. In the UK, the figure is just 41%.





BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbees, a provider of software delivery solutions, is presenting the findings of its Europe-wide study, for which 450 leaders in IT and software delivery in Germany, the UK and France were surveyed.

The study shows that while AI has accelerated the writing of code, the rest of the delivery infrastructure is lagging behind: for one in three of the IT leaders surveyed (34%), checking AI-generated code takes at least as much time as the AI saves in writing it. Many companies also cannot quantify what AI actually costs them, even though most expect their board to demand proof of ROI soon. In Germany, data sovereignty concerns are also restricting the choice of AI tools.

Time savings with knock-on costs

Across all three countries, 71% of IT leaders say AI has made development faster, 22% significantly so. 61% say they save developer time overall. 44% consider software delivery cheaper because of AI, 28% see no change, and 28% find it more expensive.

Part of the time saved is used up later in the process. For 34% of leaders, every hour saved writing code requires at least as much time to review, test or correct what the AI has produced. This extra work often does not appear in budget planning. 83% of companies factor in licences and 52% cloud infrastructure, but only 38% include developer review time and 31% correction effort. More than half (51%) account for none of the following cost items: failed builds, production incidents, incident response or rollbacks.

Leaders are aware of this gap. In their view, the costs their organisation is most likely to overlook when calculating ROI are code review by developers (49%) and code correction (43%). At the same time, these costs are rising: 52% say correcting defective code has become more expensive since AI tools were introduced.

"AI has industrialised code production, yet most companies are still running this factory floor by hand. The cost of software development hasn't disappeared. It has shifted to review, rework and production. When boards soon ask what AI has delivered, the companies able to answer will be those that govern their software delivery and not just code generation," says Moritz Plassnig, CEO of Cloudbees.

AI budgets are rising, the overview of actual costs is not

More than one in five companies (22%) state in the survey that they spend €1 million or more a year on AI coding tools and their use, and this also applies to Germany. For 76%, AI spending on software delivery rose over the past year, and just as many expect a further increase over the next twelve months.

Yet only 43% of leaders are confident they can calculate the full cost of AI-assisted software delivery. 45% are not. The relevant information is scattered. 54% describe it as spread across several functions, fragmented or unconsolidated. Only 13% say a single executive or function has a complete, consolidated overview of these costs.

69% expect proof of AI ROI to become a board requirement by the end of 2027. Likewise, only 43% are confident they could demonstrate ROI within a month. Almost one in three (30%) expect the requirement while doubting they could meet it within that timeframe.

How the ROI of AI is assessed also depends on seniority. 55% of C-level and VP executives believe AI has made software delivery cheaper, compared with just 40% of directors and managers. 52% and 39% respectively are confident they can calculate the full cost, and 53% and 40% that they could prove ROI within a month. One possible reason is differing perspectives: the leadership level sees usage, licences and speed, and teams close to the code see reviews, rework and the incidents that follow.

In Germany, sovereignty concerns and regulation influence tool choice more strongly than in the UK

Data sovereignty concerns and worries about exposing proprietary source code to external AI providers shape the choice of AI tools in Germany much more strongly than in the UK. Almost two-thirds of German IT leaders (64%) say these concerns have restricted their choice of AI coding tools. In the UK, by contrast, the figure is just 41%, and in France 58%. A quarter of respondents in Germany (25%) report a significant restriction, more than twice as many as in the UK (11%). Only 29% in Germany see no meaningful influence, compared with just over half (51%) in the UK. The difference also shows in governance issues for AI-generated code: 56% of German respondents name data leakage as a key issue, and 49% compliance with regulatory requirements. In the UK, the figures are 45% and 35%.

Regulation also plays a bigger role in Germany. For 44% of German IT leaders, rules such as the EU AI Act shape how they govern AI-generated code, without slowing adoption. In the UK, 29% say this. Just over one in five respondents in Germany (21%) say regulation is slowing the adoption of AI coding tools, compared with 11% in the UK. Only 17% in Germany say regulation has no meaningful influence, compared with just over a third (34%) in the UK.

Methodology

The study was conducted in October 2026 by TrendCandy on behalf of Cloudbees. It surveyed 450 IT and software delivery leaders at manager level and above from companies in Germany, France and the UK (150 respondents per country). 61% of respondents work at companies with more than 1,000 employees. The full report, "The State of Code Abundance 2026, Europe Edition", is available at http://www.cloudbees.com/blog/european-it-leaders-ai-coding-roi.

About Cloudbees

Cloudbees helps companies build, operate and govern "software factories" so that they can deliver better software faster and more securely.

AI has accelerated the writing of code. The challenge now lies in governing what reaches production and proving its impact. As agentic coding spreads, software is being created faster than most teams can review, secure and validate it. Without consistent governance, companies risk shipping code they can neither explain, audit nor classify as trustworthy.

Cloudbees addresses this without teams having to replace their existing tools. Across the entire toolchain, Cloudbees makes every change, whether made by people or by AI, visible, verifiable and attributable to a responsible person before it reaches production. The underlying product is Cloudbees Unify, a governance layer with context and control-plane capabilities that ensures consistent policies and traceability across all tools, teams and workflows.

Cloudbees was founded in 2010. Its investors include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

For more information, visit www.Cloudbees.com .

Press Contact

Marcel Möller

Cloudbeesde@balloupr.com

T: (030) 280 914 60