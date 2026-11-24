Seasoned HR Leader Brings Deep Experience Driving Transformation and Building Leadership Capability

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today announced the appointment of Nicole Zube as Chief People Officer, effective December 14, 2026. She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Wright and serve on the Wendy's Senior Leadership Team.

Zube brings more than two decades of human resources leadership experience across the consumer goods, retail and wholesale industries, with a track record of aligning people strategy with business priorities and leading through transformation. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at SpartanNash, where she led human resources, safety and risk and helped shape the company's people strategy during a multi-year business transformation. Before SpartanNash, she spent 10 years at the Kellogg Company (now Kellanova) in senior human resources roles across North America and Europe. She began her career with eight years at Procter & Gamble in talent acquisition and human resources roles.

"Nicole is a proven people leader who understands that a strong people strategy and high-performing culture are essential to delivering business results," said Wright. "She has deep experience leading organizations through transformation and building leadership capability. As we execute our Dave's Way strategy and position Wendy's for sustainable growth, Nicole will keep our people at the center while driving business results and building the capabilities of our teams."

"I'm excited to join Bob and Wendy's senior leadership team at such an important moment for the Company," said Zube. "I look forward to working alongside our employees, franchisees and restaurant teams to build on Wendy's strong foundation, develop great leaders and create an environment where our people and the business can perform at their best."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our anticipated future performance, growth and value creation. Those statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). The forward-looking statements are based on our expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Projections" and "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

Investor Contact:

Nick Waters

Manager - Investor Relations

(614) 381-4100; [email protected]

Media Contact:

Heidi Schauer

Vice President - Communications, Public Affairs & Customer Care

(614) 764-3368; [email protected]

SOURCE The Wendy's Company