Chairman takes repayment in shares rather than cash; conversion priced at market under the stockholder-approved framework and reduces the Company's related-party debt with no cash outlay

Highlights

Chairman and CEO Bin Zhou is taking over US$1.0 million of loans in Planet Green shares rather than cash, at the five-trading-day VWAP of US$0.3524, raising his ownership to approximately 32%

Nine-month 2026 net revenues reached US$9.58 million, up from US$0.07 million a year earlier, driven by the Hubei Shengsili acquisition, tea sales and online advertising

Expanding into lactoferrin-based health and nutrition, including a November 17, 2026 agreement to acquire a registered lactoferrin immunity chewable tablet

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: PLAG) ("Planet Green" or the "Company") today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bin Zhou, has elected to convert US$1,057,200 of loans he made to the Company into 3,000,000 shares of Planet Green common stock (the "Conversion"). Rather than have the Company repay that amount in cash, Mr. Zhou is taking it in Planet Green shares, increasing his ownership of the Company to approximately 32%.

The Conversion retires approximately 34% of the roughly US$3.1 million Mr. Zhou has lent to the Company. Those loans are unsecured, non-interest-bearing and payable on demand. Converting part of the balance into equity removes that portion of the obligation without any cash payment by the Company and reduces the Company's stockholders' deficit by a corresponding amount. Approximately US$2.1 million of loans from Mr. Zhou remains outstanding following the Conversion.

The conversion price of US$0.3524 per share is not negotiated; it equals the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of Planet Green common stock for the five trading days immediately preceding the conversion date of November 24, 2026. That formula was set by the loan conversion arrangement approved by the Company's stockholders at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 5, 2026, which permits Mr. Zhou, at his option, to convert up to US$5.0 million in aggregate principal amount of loans made, or to be made, by him to the Company at the five-trading-day VWAP immediately preceding each conversion date. The Conversion has also been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Conversion follows a year in which Planet Green has rebuilt its operating base. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net revenues were US$9.58 million, compared with US$67,270 for the same period in 2025. The Company attributes the increase to its November 2025 acquisition of Hubei Shengsili, an expanded enterprise sales channel for its tea products and growth in its online advertising business. Third-quarter net revenues were US$2.49 million, compared with US$3,604 a year earlier, driven by online advertising.

Costs have come down as revenue has grown. Third-quarter operating expenses were US$0.43 million, compared with US$3.07 million a year earlier, when the Company recorded US$2.80 million of stock-based compensation, and the third-quarter operating loss narrowed to US$0.35 million from US$3.07 million. Continuing operations generated US$0.13 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2026.

Planet Green has also sharpened its focus. In June 2026 it exited its legacy chemical business through the disposal of Bless Chemical, and it has begun sourcing, marketing and distributing lactoferrin, a glycoprotein used in a wide range of health products. On November 17, 2026, its subsidiary Hubei Taihe Biotechnology Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire a registered lactoferrin immunity chewable tablet, including its formulation, production process and Chinese health food registration certificate. The registration transfer remains subject to approval by China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

"I have backed Planet Green with my own capital as we have rebuilt the business this year, growing revenue, exiting our legacy chemical operations and moving into lactoferrin-based health and nutrition, and I would rather hold that investment in Planet Green shares than have the Company pay it back in cash," said Bin Zhou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp. "This conversion reduces what the Company owes me without using any of its cash, and it puts more of my own money in the same position as every other Planet Green shareholder."

Upon issuance, Mr. Zhou's beneficial ownership will increase from approximately 18% to approximately 32% of the Company's outstanding common stock. The 3,000,000 new shares represent approximately 21% of the 14,489,869 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 24, 2026, before the Conversion. The shares will be issued as restricted securities in a transaction exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and their issuance remains subject to customary conditions, including approval by NYSE American of the listing of the additional shares.

Because Mr. Zhou is the Company's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and largest stockholder, the Conversion is a related-party transaction. The Company intends to file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission describing the Conversion and the Conversion Agreement dated November 24, 2026, between the Company and Mr. Zhou.

About Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: PLAG), headquartered in Flushing, New York, is a Nevada holding company operating through subsidiaries in China and Canada. Its businesses include tea products, online advertising services and a developing lactoferrin-based health and nutrition business. For more information, please visit planetgreenholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control, all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Risks specific to the Conversion include, among others, whether NYSE American approves the listing of the conversion shares, dilution to existing stockholders from the Conversion and from any future conversions under the loan conversion arrangement, whether China's State Administration for Market Regulation approves the transfer of the lactoferrin chewable tablet registration, and the effect on the market price of the Company's common stock of any future sales of conversion shares. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Wei Li, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Planet Green Holdings Corp.

130-30 31st Avenue, Suite 512

Flushing, NY 11354

Tel: +1 347-370-2352

Website: planetgreenholdings.com

SOURCE Planet Green Holdings Corp.