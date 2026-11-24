Chinese solar module manufacturer Gokin Solar has presented a new series of full-black solar panels based on back-contact cell technology at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. The company's sales manager for the European region, Gloria Luo, told pv magazine that the new panels were designed primarily for high-end rooftop applications, where both aesthetics and module dimensions are important considerations. "The panels will be available across all European markets," she said. The panels rely on the company's proprietary GBC technology, which utilizes lightly doped, high-resistivity n-type ...

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