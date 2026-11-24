The companies have reached an agreement covering an advanced-stage portfolio of projects already under construction and expected to reach Ready-to-Build (RtB) status during 2027.

Comprising seven advanced-stage battery energy storage (BESS) projects in A Coruña, Almería, Castellón and Navarra, the 380 MW 1.5 GWh portfolio is expected to come online between 2027 and the first half of 2028.

The long-term strategic partnership is built on the synergies and complementary capabilities of both companies, as well as their shared commitment to bringing Spain's first large-scale BESS portfolio into operation.

SUNGROW RENEWABLES, part of Sungrow Power Supply Group, and ACTUATE ENERGY, an energy storage platform backed by NGP, today announced the largest BESS transaction to date in Spain, comprising 380 MW and 1.5 GWh of storage capacity

The transaction establishes a long-term strategic partnership between Sungrow Renewables and Actuate Energy, based on the companies' complementary expertise and capabilities and underpinned by a shared commitment to develop, build and bring into operation Spain's first large-scale BESS portfolio, comprising seven advanced-stage projects.

The first assets are already under construction, while the remainder of the portfolio is expected to commence construction in the coming months, with the full portfolio expected to reach Ready-to-Build (RtB) status during 2027 and enter commercial operation between 2027 and the first half of 2028. The transaction marks the continuation of Sungrow Renewables' pioneering commitment to energy storage in Spain, which it launched several years ago.

The portfolio comprises seven stand-alone BESS projects totalling 380 MW 1.5 GWh. These include the Valencia Cluster, located in La Vall d'Uixó (Castellón); Santiago, in Lousame (A Coruña); Berja, in the province of Almería; and the Navarra Cluster, located in Olite and Cordovilla

The agreement also leaves the door open to further collaboration on the development of future assets, reflecting both companies' commitment to continued growth in the energy storage market, strengthening the resilience of Spain's energy system and reinforcing Spain's position as a strategic market within Europe.

A landmark transaction for Spain's BESS market

The transaction comes at a time when Spain's electricity market is in critical need for energy storage, which is reaching a significant level of maturity, with storage becoming the technology with the largest volume of grid connection applications in Spain, ahead of both solar PV and wind.

As Daniel Sánchez, CEO of Sungrow Renewables for Western Europe, noted: "This transaction marks a major milestone for Spain's BESS market. With 380 MW and 1.5 GWh, it is the largest battery energy storage transaction completed to date in Spain and, crucially, is backed by an advanced-stage portfolio of projects already moving into construction. Energy storage in Spain is moving from ambition to execution."

Sánchez further emphasises: "at Sungrow Renewables, we backed this market when it was still a bet on the future and helped pave the way through the development and commissioning of Sanxenxo, Spain's first stand-alone BESS plant. Today, we are taking a decisive step towards accelerating renewable energy integration and strengthening the stability of the power system, in a transaction that reinforces our long-term commitment to the Spanish market. Energy storage is no longer a promise for Spain: it is strategic infrastructure that we are turning into reality."

Ben Skinner, CEO of Actuate Energy, said: "Spain is a market leader in deploying renewable energy, but battery storage has not kept pace. This portfolio marks a real step forward for the Spanish grid, adding flexible assets that respond in seconds to keep the system stable allowing more renewables to come online. For Actuate Energy, this is a landmark transaction that establishes our presence in Spain enabling our growth into Europe. We are delighted to partner with Sungrow Renewables, and we look forward to operating these projects for the benefit of the country and the communities that host them."

Sungrow Renewables' continued strategy in Spain

This latest milestone marks the continuation of Sungrow Renewables' commitment to Spain and to the integration of energy storage. The company was a pioneer in Spain in the development of hybrid solar PV projects from 2022 onward, moved early into stand-alone BESS with its Sanxenxo project, and currently has stand-alone BESS assets already in operation in the country. Spain remains a strategic market for the company, which operates in more than 20 countries.

Actuate Energy's entry into Europe with backing from NGP

Actuate Energy focuses on dynamic European energy markets and is committed to supporting an accelerated transition toward renewable energy by investing in and operating energy storage assets that provide stability to the power system. Actuate Energy is backed by NGP, a premier energy private equity firm with over $25 billion of cumulative equity commitments.

With this agreement, Spain becomes the starting point for Actuate Energy's entry into Europe, driven by the country's high renewable energy penetration, the ongoing need to provide grid stability, and the growth potential of a mature project pipeline.

About Sungrow Renewables

Sungrow Renewables Development Co., Ltd. is the renewable energy development and investment platform of Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. and a national high-tech enterprise specializing in solar PV, wind power, energy storage, electric vehicle charging and multi-energy integration (wind, solar, storage and hydrogen). It provides integrated solutions covering the full project lifecycle, from R&D and development through design, construction and operations, and positions itself as the world's largest solar PV developer. The company has received recognitions including being named among the world's Top 500 New Energy Enterprises, China's Best ESG Employer and Most Socially Responsible Enterprise. In line with its mission of "Clean power for all," the company aims to become a global leader in new energy generation technology. For more information, visit https://www.sungrowpower.com/en/sungrow-renewables-page.

About Actuate Energy

Actuate Energy is a flexible energy platform focused on European electricity markets. Founded in 2026, the company acquires energy storage projects in Europe at the ready-to-build stage and operates them for their economic life, underwriting each asset the way the market actually prices it: as a dispatchable, optimisable position, not a passive piece of infrastructure. Actuate is backed by NGP, a private equity investor with nearly four decades in dynamic energy markets. For more information, visit www.actuate.energy.

About NGP

NGP is a premier private equity firm that believes energy is essential to progress. Founded in 1988, NGP is moving energy forward by investing in innovation and empowering energy entrepreneurs. With over $25 billion of cumulative equity commitments, NGP backs portfolio companies focused on responsibly solving and securing the energy needs of today and leading the way to a cleaner, more reliable, more affordable energy future. For more information, visit www.ngpenergy.com.

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Contacts:

Sungrow Renewables Media Contact

THE ONE Agency

Carmen García

/ Tel. +34 623 491 776

Estela García

/ Tel. +34 618 628 691

Actuate Energy Media Contact

Actuate Energy Communications press@actuate.energy

NGP Media Contact

NGP Energy Capital Management Communications Department inquiries@ngpenergy.com