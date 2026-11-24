Supported by Transformational Public-Private Investment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada are joining forces to build a stronger, more connected and modern national sport system, creating greater opportunities for Canadians to participate in sport and providing athletes, coaches, clubs and communities with the support they need to thrive.

This coming together represents a significant step forward in the modernization of Canada's sport system, responding to the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's recommendations and aligning with the Government of Canada's Playground to Podium vision. Made possible through a transformational investment by the Government of Canada, and a private-sector contribution from Capital Power, this new model will strengthen the foundation of both sports and create a more accessible, sustainable and better-supported pathway from a child's first experience in sport to competing on the international stage.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how we deliver sport in Canada and build a stronger future for participants at every level," said Andrew Baker, President and CEO, Alpine Canada. "By bringing Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada together, we are creating a more connected system that builds on the strengths of both sports. With transformational investment from the Government of Canada and Capital Power, we can reduce barriers, strengthen clubs and communities, better support our coaches and athletes, and direct more resources where they can make the greatest difference. Ultimately, this is about making sport better for Canadians and building a world-leading winter sport nation."

"The Future of Sport in Canada Commission report made it clear that change is needed across Canada's sport system. By working with Alpine Canada Alpin to explore the creation of one united national sport organization, Biathlon Canada is embracing that change with courage, vision and a commitment to creating new opportunities for Canadian biathletes at all levels of the pathway," said Kerry Dankers, Chief Executive Officer, Biathlon Canada. "With the Government of Canada helping enable this transformation and the unique support of Capital Power, we have an exciting opportunity to unite, modernize and build a stronger future for our sports."

"This is what can happen when the public and private sectors come together around a shared outcome," said Avik Dey, President & CEO, Capital Power. "We have an opportunity to modernize Canadian sport by breaking down silos, reducing bureaucracy and directing more resources to where they matter most: athletes, coaches and the communities that support them. Bringing these organizations together creates a more streamlined and effective system, one that can attract greater investment, expand access and give more Canadian athletes the opportunity to reach their full potential."

"Sport is our ultimate nation builder, and Canada's sport system is at its best when sport organizations, governments and the private sector work together to do things differently, while keeping athletes, participants and communities at the centre of every decision," said Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport).

The merger between Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada, supported by Capital Power, is another important step forward. By bringing together expertise, resources and a shared vision, we can create more opportunities for Canadians to participate and excel in sport, and strengthen Canada's sport system.

The Government of Canada applauds this leadership. Together, we're Building Canada Strong through sport."

A better experience for athletes, families and communities

For too long, Canada's sport system has operated across fragmented structures, creating unnecessary complexity for participants, families, clubs and sport organizations. This new approach is designed to change that.

By bringing resources, services and expertise together, Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada will work to simplify the sport experience, reduce barriers to participation and create clearer, better-supported development pathways. Participants and families will benefit from stronger grassroots programming, improved access to coaching, training and competition opportunities, and a more connected system that supports athletes as their ambitions and abilities evolve.

The goal is to make it easier for Canadians to get involved, stay involved and progress in sport, while ensuring that athletes pursuing high-performance opportunities have the support they need to reach their potential. This begins with encouraging children to discover the sport in their communities. It includes empowering developing athletes balancing school, training, travel and competition. It supports provincial and national team athletes representing Canada on the world stage. Their success depends on the coaches, families, volunteers, clubs, and provincial and territorial sport organizations that uplift them through each stage of their development.

This modernization is about strengthening the entire sport experience, not simply changing organizational structures. It is about investing in the people, programs and communities that make sport possible.

Stronger partnerships across the sport system

Provincial and territorial organizations, clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers and community partners are the backbone of Canada's sport system. Their expertise, relationships and connections to local communities will remain central to the success of both sports. These organizations will remain independent and essential partners in delivering sport across Canada.

Working together will create a stronger national platform that will identify opportunities to improve services, strengthen athlete and coach development, share resources and minimize duplication. Governance and resource-allocation processes will be designed to protect sport-specific expertise and ensure that all disciplines and regions are supported.

By bringing national capabilities, relationships and resources together, the organizations can focus more investment and attention on the priorities that matter most: participation, safety, athlete and coach development, community programming and high-performance success.

A modern model for Canadian sport

This union represents a forward-looking model for Canadian sport, built on collaboration, shared resources and a commitment to putting participants first. It responds to the need for a sport system that is better funded, safer, more accessible, accountable and aligned around the needs of athletes and communities.

The ambition is clear: a stronger system from play to podium, where more Canadians have the opportunity to participate, more athletes can afford to pursue their sporting ambitions, clubs and coaches are better supported, and those who represent Canada receive the resources they need to succeed on the world stage.

Together, Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada are building a better future for sport in Canada, one that creates more opportunities, stronger communities and a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Media can access logos, photos and video here.

Please credit Alpine Canada/Biathlon Canada

For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Alpine Canada

Mark Halliday

403 777 3204

media@alpinecanada.org Biathlon Canada

Chris Dornan

403-620-8731 Capital Power

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com

About Alpine Canada

Alpine Canada is the governing body for alpine, para-alpine, and ski cross racing in Canada, as well as for Canadian ski coaches, providing education, certification, insurance, and compliance with the coaching code of conduct. With the support of valued corporate partners and donors, along with the Government of Canada, Own the Podium, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Coaching Association of Canada, Alpine Canada develops Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship, and World Cup athletes to stimulate visibility, inspiration, and growth in the ski community.

About Biathlon Canada

Biathlon Canada is the national governing body for biathlon in Canada, responsible for supporting the growth and development of the sport at all levels. Biathlon Canada's mission is to empower biathletes to thrive at every level. Trailblaze with us.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is one of North America's leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 34 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on.

SOURCE: Alpine Canada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/alpine-canada-and-biathlon-canada-join-forces-1255977