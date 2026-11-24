VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) ("T4 Robotics" or the "Company"), a developer of autonomous defense technologies, today announced its intent to develop a drone command-and-control software platform that adapts technology from the video game industry. The platform would be designed to integrate with existing drone control, intelligence and communications systems rather than replace them.

Modern militaries need small teams to coordinate many autonomous and remotely operated systems across large, fast-changing operational areas. Real-time strategy (RTS) and massively multiplayer online (MMO) games have spent decades solving a similar problem: letting a few users direct large numbers of independently acting units through real-time decision-making, automated behavior, network synchronization and intuitive visual interfaces. T4 will investigate how these approaches could support a unified operating environment in which commanders and operators share a common picture of the positions, status and tasks of multiple unmanned systems, issue commands and coordinate autonomous functions.

T4 intends to build the initiative around three groups of contributors:

Gaming-industry talent. Software architects, game designers and network engineers with experience building large-scale RTS and MMO titles. Their background in coordinating thousands of concurrent entities, keeping many users' views in sync and designing interfaces that make dense information easy to read is directly relevant to unmanned operations.

Software architects, game designers and network engineers with experience building large-scale RTS and MMO titles. Their background in coordinating thousands of concurrent entities, keeping many users' views in sync and designing interfaces that make dense information easy to read is directly relevant to unmanned operations. Frontline operators in Ukraine. Drone operators and unit personnel engaged through the Company's Ukrainian operating partner, who would help define requirements, review early designs and test prototypes against the demands they face in the field.

Drone operators and unit personnel engaged through the Company's Ukrainian operating partner, who would help define requirements, review early designs and test prototypes against the demands they face in the field. North American military advisors. The Company intends to seek input from former North American military personnel with command-and-control and unmanned-systems experience, to help align the platform with how allied forces plan, command and procure.

Technical work will focus on coordinating large numbers of systems without requiring operators to manage every action manually; synchronizing commands and data across distributed users; maintaining reliable behavior when communications are degraded or jammed; prioritizing alerts so operators keep situational awareness; and collecting operational data to measure system performance and improve both the software and user decision-making.

Before committing to a defined product program, T4 expects to undertake an initial research and development phase with its Ukrainian operating partner and frontline contacts. This work would map how current drone control and intelligence systems are used in the field, identify where existing interfaces slow operators down, and establish the platform's technical requirements and commercial opportunities.

As part of this phase, the Company will investigate building a high-fidelity simulation environment that recreates battlefield conditions as realistically as practical, including terrain, communications disruption and electronic warfare, and the behavior of friendly and hostile systems. Shaped by operator input, the simulation would allow design concepts to be tested and refined before any field evaluation. The findings are expected to inform a development roadmap, identify potential integration partners and determine the resources required to advance the initiative.

"On today's battlefield, the side that can coordinate the most drones the fastest has the advantage," said Paul Hughes, Co-CEO of T4 Robotics. "Game developers have been solving that coordination problem for decades, and Ukrainian operators know better than anyone what it takes to make it work under real conditions. Bringing those two groups together from day one is what excites us. We want to build software that operators want to use, not software they have to work around."

About T4 Robotics, Inc.

T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) is a technology company focused on the development and acquisition of autonomous robotics and defense technologies. Through its operating companies and strategic partnerships, T4 Robotics is developing a layered autonomous defense architecture designed to address emerging threats through scalable, AI-enabled systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's proposed command-and-control software initiative, research and development activities, simulation and testing plans, recruitment of personnel and advisors, cooperation arrangements, technology capabilities, future partnerships and anticipated milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, development and evaluation results, regulatory requirements, operational conditions, availability of resources and personnel, future contractual arrangements, geopolitical developments and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

T4 Robotics, Inc.

info@brandedlegacy.com

www.T4robotics.com

SOURCE: Branded Legacy Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/t4-robotics-explores-drone-command-and-control-software-built-on-video-game-t-1256175