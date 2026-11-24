A webcast presentation will be broadcast live beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that it will host its 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the Company's headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

CEO Allan Evans will provide a corporate update, highlight the Company's recent operational and financial progress, and discuss strategic priorities, growth opportunities, and plans to expand domestic manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand across the U.S. drone industry. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session for in-person attendees.

A live presentation of the event will be available via the webcast link provided below.

Virtual Investor Day Presentation

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: Unusual Machines Investor Day

Following this event, a replay of the session, as well as the video presentations and transcript, will be available in the "Events" section of Unusual Machines' website.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines is a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, focused on building a domestic supply chain for the growing U.S. drone industry. The Company manufactures a broad portfolio of critical components, including flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, video systems, motors, FPV headsets, cameras, and following its acquisition of Upgrade Energy, batteries and power systems. Unusual Machines has expanded U.S. manufacturing to meet increasing demand from defense, enterprise, and commercial customers, while serving the consumer FPV market through its Fat Shark and Rotor Riot brands. According to Fact.MR, the U.S. drone components market represents a $3 billion to $5 billion opportunity. For more information, visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-host-investor-day-on-december-3-2026-1256337