Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's 2% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Pulacayo-Paca silver mining project in Potosí, Bolivia has been restored with the restatement of the Pulacayo-Paca Mining Production Contract ("MPC").

The MPC is between Apogee Minerals Bolivia S.A. ("Apogee"), the Bolivian subsidiary of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant") (TSX: ELEF), and the Corporación Minera de Bolivia ("COMIBOL"), a branch of the Bolivian Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy. The MPC grants Apogee the 100% exclusive right to develop and mine the Pulacayo-Paca silver project, covering 2,803 hectares of the Pulacayo and Paca concessions, for up to 30 years.

Background

As reported by Silver Elephant in its news release dated November 6, 2026, the Bolivian Supreme Tribunal of Justice (the "Court") has ruled in favor of Silver Elephant's Apogee subsidiary in the administrative judicial review proceedings concerning the MPC, which was executed on October 3, 2019.

The Court annulled the COMIBOL Board Resolution dated December 16, 2024, that cancelled the MPC, and nullified the subsequent administrative proceedings brought by COMIBOL and the Bolivian Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy against Apogee in relation to the MPC.

The Court found that COMIBOL did not properly consider the approvals, temporary authorizations and permits that it had granted to Apogee, and that the MPC was terminated without legal basis or proper procedure.

Oracle's Pulacayo-Paca Royalty

Oracle has held the Royalty on the Pulacayo-Paca silver project since 2022.

Cumulative royalty income to Oracle from the Pulacayo-Paca silver project since 2022, prior to MPC cancellation, was approximately US$257,665.

Refer to the Company's news release dated July 7, 2026, for Oracle's prior royalty portfolio update.

About Pulacayo-Paca

The Pulacayo-Paca project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 106.7 million ounces of silver and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.1 million ounces of silver, estimated by Mercator Geological Services Limited with an effective date of October 13, 2020. A total of 96,021 metres of drilling has been completed on the project by Silver Elephant and previous operators.

For further details, please refer to Silver Elephant's news release dated November 6, 2026, and the technical report available under Silver Elephant's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bill Pincus, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Oracle's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's investment business; and general market and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325532