Seventeen Consecutive Quarters of Positive Normalized EBITDA, Reflecting Continued Financial Discipline

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Yangaroo Inc. (TSXV: YOO) ("Yangaroo" or the "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The third quarter financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "Third Quarter Filings") are available on Yangaroo's website at www.yangaroo.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . All amounts are stated in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, revenue was $1,712,776, an increase of $140,759, or 9%, year over year. The increase was driven primarily by higher revenue in the Company's Advertising Division, benefiting from increased political advertising activity ahead of the U.S. midterm elections and campaigns associated with the FIFA World Cup, which concluded in July 2026. The Company maintained strong operational service levels throughout the quarter, onboarded new clients, and continued expanding its U.S. and Canadian broadcast clearance services ("Clearance") which recorded 150% year-over-year revenue growth.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported operating income of $192,971 and Normalized EBITDA of $476,572, compared with an operating loss of $95,609 and Normalized EBITDA of $152,906 for the same period in 2025. The improvement in operating performance was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses, including the impact of Scientific Research and Experimental Development ("SR&ED") reimbursements of $366,831, compared to $70,707 in the same period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported operating income of $611,927 and Normalized EBITDA of $1,433,525 compared with an operating loss of $89,860 and Normalized EBITDA of $638,066 for the same period of 2025. The improvement in operating performance was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses, including the impact of SR&ED reimbursements of $446,174, compared to $70,707 in the same period of 2025.

Grant Schuetrumpf, President and CEO of Yangaroo, commented, "Our third-quarter performance reflects the strength of Yangaroo's operating model and our ability to translate increased client activity into improved operating performance. Our seventeen consecutive quarters of positive Normalized EBITDA demonstrate the consistency and resilience we have established across the business.

The Advertising Division continues to benefit from increased political advertising activity ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, together with increased activity across other key industry sectors. The advertising market is also becoming increasingly complex as brands and agencies manage campaigns across linear television, streaming, and digital channels. We see a meaningful opportunity for Yangaroo to address that complexity through our integrated technology platform and managed services.

Our investment in Clearance services across the United States and Canada is gaining traction as we expand our expertise, strengthen client relationships and enhance our integrated platform capabilities. By bringing Clearance, asset management, and distribution together within a more unified workflow, we are seeking to become more deeply embedded in our clients' operations while developing additional revenue opportunities. We remain disciplined in balancing these investments with operational performance and liquidity.

Our Entertainment Division continued to build relationships with key industry partners while supporting a broad range of entertainment initiatives. Awards continue to generate revenue through long-standing client relationships, while creating additional growth opportunities through expanded services such as fan-voting capabilities. Our recent work supporting Eurovision Song Contest: Canada's Choice demonstrates our ability to extend the platform beyond traditional submission and adjudication workflows.

In Music, we continue to strengthen our platform and develop strategic industry relationships that could broaden our market reach and enhance the services we provide to customers. Our focus remains on expanding our industry relationships, improving the value of our offering and identifying new opportunities to support the evolving needs of the music industry.

"Across all divisions, our focus remains consistent: expand key customer relationships, increase the value delivered through our technology and services, and pursue growth opportunities that complement our existing capabilities. We see further opportunities arising from the growing demand for secure, efficient and integrated media workflow solutions across the advertising and entertainment markets."

Q3'2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue in Q3'2026 was $1,712,776 compared to $1,572,017 and $2,162,823 in the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue increased by $140,759, or 9%, versus Q3'2025. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by an increase in Advertising revenue of $205,490, or 19% partially offset by a decrease in Entertainment revenue of $64,731, or 13%.

Revenue decreased by $450,047, or 21%, versus Q2'2026. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributed to lower Advertising revenue of $355,394, or 22%, as well as a decrease in Entertainment revenue of $94,653, or 17%. The sequential decline was attributable mostly to expected seasonal fluctuations across both divisions, as the summer months typically represent a period of lower activity, particularly in the linear television advertising market.

Operating expenses in Q3'2026 were $1,519,805 compared to $1,667,626 and $1,741,738 in the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses decreased by $147,821, or 9%, compared to Q3 2025, reflecting lower general and administrative expenses and technology costs, together with higher SR&ED reimbursements of $366,831, compared to $70,707 in the corresponding period of 2025. These reductions were partially offset by higher salaries and consulting expenses, primarily attributable to increased headcount.

Operating expenses decreased by $221,933, or 13%, compared to Q2 2026, reflecting cost management initiatives and the recognition of $366,831 in SR&ED reimbursements during Q3 2026.

Seventeen consecutive quarters of positive Normalized EBITDA:

Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2026 $257,606 $699,347 $476,572 - 2025 $264,251 $220,909 $152,906 $589,541 2024 $237,581 $337,818 $466,458 $540,504 2023 $116,293 $541,952 $266,269 $211,061 2022 - - $1,927 $833,974

Normalized EBITDA in Q3'2026 was $476,572 in comparison to Normalized EBITDA of $152,906 in Q3'2025 and Normalized EBITDA of $699,347 in Q2'2026.

Normalized EBITDA increased by $323,666, or 212%, compared to Q3'2025. The increase was attributed to higher revenue and lower reported operating expenses, including the effect of SR&ED reimbursements.

Normalized EBITDA decreased by $222,775, or 32%, compared to Q2'2026. The decrease was primarily attributed to lower revenue, partially offset by lower reported operating expenses.

Financial Highlights





Q3 2026



Q2 2026



Q1 2026



Q4 2025

Cash $ 309,490

$ 191,387

$ 213,427

$ 161,112

Working Capital Deficiency

($504,020 )

($753,376 )

($1,186,909 )

($1,255,379 ) Liquidity $ 1,368,544

$ 667,570

$ 788,589

$ 764,301



















Revenue $ 1,712,776

$ 2,162,823

$ 1,733,004

$ 2,100,187

Operating Expenses $ 1,519,805

$ 1,741,738

$ 1,735,133

$ 1,810,720

Other Expenses (Income) $ 213,313

$ 50,760



($39,999 )

($421,426 ) Income Tax Expense $ 20,000

$ 16,624

$ 321

$ 36,949

After-Tax Income (Loss) for the Period

($40,342 ) $ 353,701

$ 37,549

$ 673,944

Income (Loss) per Share - Basic

($0.00 ) $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted

($0.00 ) $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

EBITDA $ 259,243

$ 685,472

$ 343,062

$ 1,080,991

EBITDA Margin %

15.14%



31.69%



19.80%



51.47%

Normalized EBITDA* $ 476,572

$ 699,347

$ 257,606

$ 589,541

Normalized EBITDA Margin %*

27.82%



32.33%



14.86%



28.07%







Q3 2025



Q2 2025



Q1 2025



Q4 2024

Cash $ 160,165

$ 271,234

$ 217,088

$ 231,083

Working Capital Deficiency

($2,033,182 )

($2,140,887 )

($1,900,378 )

($1,841,495 ) Liquidity $ 645,044

$ 656,059

$ 686,618

$ 717,583

















Revenue $ 1,572,017

$ 1,651,441

$ 1,782,058

$ 2,241,659

Operating Expenses $ 1,667,626

$ 1,670,218

$ 1,757,532

$ 1,950,878

Other Expenses (Income)

($166,455 ) $ 255,720

$ 152,424



($92,194 ) Income Tax Expense (Recovery) $ 1,407

$ 6,671

$ 909



($97,327 ) After-Tax Income (Loss) for the Period $ 69,439



($281,168 )

($128,807 ) $ 480,302

Income (Loss) per Share - Basic $ 0.00



($0.00 )

($0.00 ) $ 0.01

Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted $ 0.00



($0.00 )

($0.00 ) $ 0.01

EBITDA $ 361,515

$ 63,051

$ 158,596

$ 651,570

EBITDA Margin %

23.00%



3.82%



8.90%



29.07%

Normalized EBITDA* $ 152,906

$ 220,909

$ 264,251

$ 540,504

Normalized EBITDA Margin %*

9.73%



13.38%



14.83%



24.11%



* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures.

Shares for Services

Pursuant to a previously disclosed shares for services arrangement (the "Shares for Services Arrangement") entered into between the Company and Grant Schuetrumpf, the Company will issue a total of 75,874 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for the months of August 2026 through October 2026, as follows:

28,362 Shares at a price of CAD $0.08 per Share for the month of August 2026;

22,426 Shares at a price of CAD $0.10 per Share for the month of September 2026; and

25,086 Shares at a price of CAD $0.09 per Share for the month of October 2026.

Upon the issuance of the Shares, the Company will have issued a cumulative total of 958,853 Shares for the months of January 2025 through October 2026 under the Shares for Services Arrangement.

As Mr. Schuetrumpf is an officer and director of the Company, the issuance of the Shares under the Shares for Services Arrangement is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the TSXV. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI-61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and Section 5.7 (1)(a) as the fair market value of the common shares being issued to insiders in connection with the Shares for Services Arrangement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Amended Incentive Plan

At the Company's annual general meeting held in June 2026, disinterested shareholders approved the Company's amended omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Plan provides for a maximum of 8,900,704 common shares to be reserved for issuance, representing 14% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the date the Plan was approved by the board of directors. Of that amount, up to 2,670,211 common shares may be issued pursuant to stock options and up to 6,230,493 common shares may be issued pursuant to all other awards under the Plan. The Plan remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company entered into a new credit facility agreement with a Schedule I Canadian bank to replace its existing credit facility, which is set to expire on December 31, 2026. The Company anticipates completing the transition to the new credit facility on or before December 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Yangaroo

Yangaroo is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. Yangaroo's Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") platform is a patented cloud-based platform that provides customers with a centralized and fully integrated workflow directly connecting radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for centralized digital asset management, delivery, and promotion. DMDS is used across the advertising, music, and entertainment awards show markets.

Yangaroo Inc. is a publicly listed company incorporated on July 28, 1999, under the laws of Ontario as Musicrypt.com Inc. and changed to its present name on July 17, 2007. Yangaroo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol YOO.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 1Z8.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following Non-IFRS definitions are used in the press release because management believes that they provide useful information regarding the Company's ongoing operations. Readers are cautioned that the definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be construed to be alternatives to revenues and net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS or as an indicator of performance, liquidity, or cash flows. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by other entities and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions.

EBITDA as defined by the Company means Earnings Before Interest and Financing costs (net of interest income), Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. EBITDA is derived from the statements of net and comprehensive income (loss) and can be computed as revenues less salaries and consulting expenses, technology and production expenses, marketing and promotion expenses, general and administrative expenses, remeasurement of contingent consideration, remeasurement of embedded derivative liability, foreign exchange gain (loss), and any non-recurring items such as restructuring expenses, gain from settlement, government subsidies and acquisition fees.

Normalized EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means EBITDA adjusted for one-time non-recurring or non-cash items such as share-based compensation, restructuring fees, acquisition fees, foreign-exchange gain (loss), remeasurement of embedded derivative liability, remeasurement of contingent consideration, one-time credits, and any gains from settlement.

EBITDA Margin and Normalized EBITDA Margin as defined by the Company means EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital as defined by the Company means current assets less current liabilities.

Liquidity as defined by the Company means cash plus the available capacity in the Company's revolving credit facility.

The Company believes EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Normalized EBITDA margin, liquidity and working capital are useful measures because they provide information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Yangaroo, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Yangaroo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including but not limited to: the use of proceeds of the offering, receipt of all necessary approvals of the offering, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; negotiation uncertainties and other risks of the technology industry. Although Yangaroo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Yangaroo's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Yangaroo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325436