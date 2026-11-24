Stifel Highlights 40 Years as Listed Company: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 24th

Stifel Financial began trading on this day in 1986 CEO Ron Kruszewski will join NYSE Live to lay out his biggest goals as he approaches his 30th year in the role. The company recently announced that it's expanding its Dashboard platform with new AI initiatives designed to empower human judgement.

S&P 500 is coming off its best session since April 9, 2025 The large cap index rose by 4.73% to begin the week, fueled by news of Jensen Huang's reappointment as Nvidia CEO. Freedom Capital Markets' Jay Woods + StockBrokers.com's Jess Inskip will join NYSE Live to explain what else needs to happen for markets to maintain this momentum.

The Global X NYSE 100 ETF saw gains of 8.29% on Monday Nvidia, the fund's second largest holding by weight, soared by 31%. Chipmakers Micron and AMD rose by approximately 19% and 7% respectively. D.A. Davidson's Gil Luria will deliver his rest-of-year forecast for chipmakers on NYSE Live.



Opening Bell

Stifel (NYSE: SF) celebrates its 40th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

We Do It Together celebrates 10 years of empowering women through storytelling

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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