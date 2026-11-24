TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / pixiv Encyclopedia, the collaborative online encyclopedia operated by pixiv Inc. (Office: Toshima, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), will introduce a feature to allow readers to browse Japanese articles in English on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026. This gives readers English-language access to the explanations and background information in Japanese articles, in addition to the existing articles written exclusively for the English version of the website.

*For now, the feature covers only some articles. pixiv Encyclopedia plans to expand coverage gradually, focusing on content they expect to be in demand among English-speaking readers.



Announcement page: https://dic.pixiv.net/en/news/1sd7NjZyOjF6fJuHO1Q3hN

The new feature is designed to bring the culture and background of Japan's fan communities to international audiences, overcoming the language barrier. pixiv Encyclopedia will continue working to energize fan communities in a variety of ways.

About the new feature

On eligible article pages, readers will be able to switch between the following two versions.

- Auto-Translations

These are Japanese articles automatically translated into English. Translations are adjusted to reflect fan culture, but they may contain errors.

*Readers may report issues they found using the feedback option on the Auto-Translation tab. Feedback will help review and improve translation quality.

- Community Articles

Articles written and edited in English by community members, exclusive to the English version. Readers may select the Auto-Translation or Community Article tab to choose which version to display.

About pixiv Encyclopedia https://dic.pixiv.net/en/

An encyclopedia that everyone builds together, explaining all kinds of words, phenomena, cultures, and works, from anime, manga, and games to design and art. Anyone can freely edit articles, including pixiv tag descriptions, related illustrations, and more.



pixiv Inc. https://dic.pixiv.net/en/

Address: IT tower TOKYO, 3-28-13 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 171-0021, Japan

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-encyclopedia-launches-a-feature-that-lets-readers-view-japa-1254118