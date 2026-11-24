Austin board-certified plastic surgeon explains how awake, in-office liposuction with a short recovery can fit into a busy end-of-year schedule.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / With holiday gatherings, travel, and year-end deadlines approaching, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Venkata Erella is explaining why recovery time matters when patients schedule body contouring late in the year. At Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Austin, he performs SmartLipo , a laser-assisted form of liposuction, in the office with patients awake under local anesthesia.

"It is minimally invasive with a quick recovery," Dr. Erella says. "This procedure is excellent for anyone, especially someone who is looking for minimal downtime and wants to get back to their life quickly."

Most patients return to basic daily activity in about two to three days, a timeline that can fit within a long weekend or a few days off work.

Dr. Venkata Erella performs minimally invasive SmartLipo in Austin, with a focus on shorter recovery times.

Why Downtime Matters More in November and December

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's leave little room for a long recovery. Many people are hosting family, traveling, or closing out the year at work, and time away from any of those is hard to find.

SmartLipo, as Dr. Erella performs it, involves no general anesthesia and no IV. Patients take oral medication to relax, and the treatment area is numbed with tumescent solution, a diluted mix of saline, lidocaine, and epinephrine that also helps limit bleeding and bruising. They stay awake throughout and can talk with Dr. Erella and his staff. Patients walk out of the office about 15 to 20 minutes after the procedure ends.

What Makes the Procedure Minimally Invasive

The entry points Dr. Erella creates measure four to five millimeters and do not require sutures. Through them, he inserts a SmartLipo Triplex laser fiber about the size of a ballpoint pen tip into the fat. The laser melts the fat and coagulates small blood vessels, which may mean less bruising, less tissue trauma, and less pain afterward. Small power cannulas then remove the fat.

Less bruising can matter to patients who have events on the calendar in the days that follow.

"Smart Lipo actually offers more than just melting the fat," Dr. Erella says. The laser also stimulates collagen, which can help tighten the skin in the treated area.

SmartLipo can be performed on most areas of the body under local anesthesia. Areas Dr. Erella commonly treats include the abdomen, hips and waist, inner and outer thighs, upper arms, back, chest, and the chin and neck. Several areas can be treated in one visit.

Chin and Jawline Contouring With One to Two Days of Downtime

For patients bothered by fullness under the chin, the same technique applies on a smaller scale. Dr. Erella uses SmartLipo to melt the fat under the chin and along the jaw and tighten the skin at the same time, which can give the jawline more definition. The procedure is done in the office under local anesthesia through a small entry point under the chin.

"You should be able to get back to your routine in one to two days," he says.

Candidates generally have good skin elasticity and a stable weight. Patients with significant skin laxity may be better candidates for a neck lift, either alone or combined with liposuction.

Planning a Procedure Around Holiday Events and Travel

Dr. Erella gives patients a general recovery timeline to plan around:

Day of the procedure: Patients leave the office wearing dressings and a compression garment.

Patients leave the office wearing dressings and a compression garment. One to two days: Return to routine after chin and jawline liposuction.

Return to routine after chin and jawline liposuction. About two to three days: Return to basic daily activity after SmartLipo of the body.

Return to basic daily activity after SmartLipo of the body. 10 to 14 days: Exercise can resume.

Men who have awake gynecomastia surgery, which combines SmartLipo of the chest with removal of glandular tissue, follow a similar schedule and can return to weight lifting at about three weeks.

Patients with a party, a flight, or a return to the gym in mind can count back from that date when choosing a procedure day. Someone who wants to be exercising again by January 1, for example, would need a procedure date no later than mid-December.

Recovery and results vary from patient to patient. Mild swelling and bruising are expected at first, and final results appear over the following months as swelling resolves. SmartLipo is a body contouring procedure, not a weight-loss treatment. Candidates are generally near their target weight, in good health, and have localized fat that has not responded to diet and exercise. During a consultation, Dr. Erella reviews each patient's goals, medical history, and treatment areas, and explains what the procedure can realistically achieve.

Dr. Erella's Experience With Awake Liposuction

Dr. Erella has practiced as a board-certified plastic surgeon since 2006 and has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon. He also performs gynecomastia surgery and eyelid surgery awake under local anesthesia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Plastic Surgery News, an ASPS publication, featured him in an article on awake surgery.

About Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is located at 3207 Ranch Rd 620 S in Austin, TX. The practice offers surgical procedures of the face, breast, and body, including awake in-office procedures performed under local anesthesia, as well as non-surgical med spa treatments. Prospective patients can contact the practice online or call (512) 730-3885 to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Dr. Venkata Erella

Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

3207 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin, TX 78738

(512) 730-3885

SOURCE: Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-venkata-erella-discusses-minimally-invasive-smartlipo-ahead-of-th-1254386