Fleets can now pay with Piston at hundreds more stations along their routes, while Refuel gains a direct line to commercial fuel demand.

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Piston , the cardless payment network for commercial fleets and the fuel retailers that serve them, today announced that its payments are now accepted at 246 Refuel locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas. The rollout is complete at every participating store, and it responds directly to fleet operators in those markets who have been asking Piston for more stations in these regions.

The fleet fueling market's legacy card networks were built long before the mobile era. Piston offers a modern payment stack for commerce at the pump, where drivers initiate each purchase on their phone instead of with a physical card, and every transaction is tied to a specific driver and vehicle so fleet managers can track spending as it happens. Its direct integration with the merchant's point of sale gives Piston richer transaction data than open-loop networks can see, which strengthens fraud prevention. Working directly with retailers also removes several intermediaries, which lowers costs for fleets and merchants. That direct relationship also means fleets get more competitive fuel discounts than they would through traditional card networks.

For Refuel, Piston becomes an additional payment option at participating stores alongside the methods customers already use and gains a new channel to the fleets that already fuel with Piston.

"We're deliberate about how we grow our network, because every station we add has to make life easier for the fleet owners who rely on us," said Vikram Sekhon, co-founder and CEO of Piston. "Fleets across the Carolinas and Texas have been asking for locations close to where they operate, and with Refuel they now have them. Each merchant partner that joins Piston gains commercial demand and gives fleets more places to fuel, which makes the network stronger."

Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Refuel operates convenience stores under the Refuel and Double Quick brands, offering fuel along with hot food, fresh grab-and-go options, and everyday essentials. Founded in 2008, Refuel is a premium retail fuel distribution and convenience store brand, proudly operating 245+ stores across the markets of South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.

"Fleet customers are a growing part of our fuel business, and we want our stores to be an easy choice for them," said Nicholas Dobias, VP of Fuel at Refuel. "Piston connects us with fleets already looking for convenient stops in our markets and gives their drivers a fast, secure way to pay when they visit."

The Refuel launch follows Piston's recent expansion to 341 Jacksons Food Stores locations in the western U.S. and reflects a broader effort to build out its national footprint through partnerships with fuel retailers and convenience store operators. Piston is now accepted at more than 7,000 fuel stations across 48 states, and its point-of-sale integrations are certified and live on systems that represent more than 95% of U.S. merchant fuel sites. Over the past year, Piston's payment volume has grown eightfold, and its merchant network has expanded 40 times.

ABOUT PISTON

Piston is a fully cardless payments network connecting commercial fleets with gas stations and convenience stores. Its secure mobile authorization technology is built directly into the point of sale, eliminating skimming fraud and lowering transaction costs on both sides of the pump. Merchants gain access to high-margin commercial fuel volume and increased in-store sales, while fleet owners receive real-time visibility into every gallon purchased, tied to a specific driver and vehicle. Piston is live at more than 7,000 stations across 48 states and is backed by FPV Ventures, Spark Capital, and Pear VC. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California. Learn more at https://www.piston.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR, nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: Piston

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/piston-brings-cardless-fleet-payments-to-246-refuel-locations-from-t-1255607