Seventh industry award recognizes PostSig's application of AI to post-signature operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / PostSig today announced that it has been named Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Infrastructure & Operations at the 2026 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards .

PostSig CPM connects the agreements that govern a firm's vendor relationships with its spend, invoices, products, and entitlements. Powered by PostSig LineageAI , it helps teams identify billing discrepancies, track changing commitments, and prepare for renewals with evidence from the underlying records.

An amended fee schedule can change the correct invoice amount. A service order removing a product can expose continued billing for that product. Usage data can reveal that a renewal includes licenses the firm no longer needs.

PostSig LineageAI maintains that context to determine what governs now, what changed and why, with the supporting evidence behind the answer.



Recent product expansion brings spend, inventory, product and fee schedules, vendor oversight and Financial Terminal management into a shared commercial context.

Procurement, finance and operations teams can validate invoices against agreed pricing, trace price changes, manage products and entitlements, allocate costs and prepare for renewals using the same underlying commercial context.

A superseded fee schedule can change what should be paid. A later service order can reveal continued billing for a product that was removed. Inventory and utilization can change a renewal's economics.

"Teams should be able to trace an invoice, product or renewal back to the terms that govern it," said Phil Kim, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of PostSig. "LineageAI connects those records as they change, giving teams a consistent basis for checking charges, managing entitlements and making renewal decisions."

PostSig also provides evidence-backed conversational access through LineageAI Assistant and governed access through PostSig MCP , extending that context to approved enterprise applications and AI agents.

"Buy-side firms need AI-native solutions that can explain what they are paying for, what they are entitled to and where action is needed," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-Founder of PostSig. "That requires understanding which commitments apply today, how they have changed, and the evidence behind every answer. This award recognizes how PostSig brings that intelligence into daily operations."

PostSig extends the value of contract lifecycle management beyond signature by connecting governing commitments to financial and operational activity. It works alongside existing CLM, ERP, CRM, procurement, and finance systems without requiring firms to replace their systems of record.

To see why PostSig won, and how it works, visit postsig.com/bestai .

About PostSig

Contracts define the rules your business runs on. PostSig is the AI platform for the people that run the business.

Powered by LineageAI, PostSig applies the agreements and commitments that govern an organization to the business operations they affect. Its applications include PostSig CPM and Investor Rights Intelligence.

Learn more at postsig.com .

Media Contact

Tiffaney Fox Quintana

PostSig, Inc.

tiffaney@postsig.com

SOURCE: PostSig

Why-PostSig-Won-Best-AI-2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/postsig-wins-best-artificial-intelligence-for-infrastructure-and-1256454