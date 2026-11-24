SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, today announced that, following the completion of its recent private placement with Nant Capital, LLC ("Nant"), which generated gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, management has concluded that the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as previously disclosed, has been alleviated, as reflected in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Based on its evaluation of conditions and events, management believes the Company's existing cash, together with the net proceeds from the Nant private placement and from sales of common stock under the Company's committed equity facility with Roth Principal Investments, LLC in October 2026, will be sufficient to fund operations and meet its obligations as they become due for at least one year after the date its condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were issued. Accordingly, management has concluded that the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern has been alleviated by the net proceeds from the Nant private placement and from sales of common stock under the committed equity facility in October 2026.

"The successful completion of our strategic financing has strengthened our financial position and alleviated the substantial doubt previously disclosed about our ability to continue as a going concern," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We believe this progress provides greater flexibility as we focus on converting commercial opportunities into revenue and executing our growth strategy."

For additional details regarding Peraso's financial condition and liquidity, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso's technology supports a range of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources to fund operations and meet its obligations, the Company's potential use of its committed equity facility, customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers and anticipated use of the products of Peraso by service providers and equipment providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to fund its operations and meet its obligations as they become due, including its ability to raise additional capital and to sell shares under its committed equity facility; the risk that the Company's cash resources prove insufficient, which could again raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; the effect of Nant's significant ownership position and board designation rights on the Company and its other stockholders; the Company's ability to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements and standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company's ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company's customers and its operations; and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

P: 972-571-7834

E: tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Ronald Glibbery, Chief Executive Officer

E: rglibbery@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-announces-alleviation-of-substantial-doubt-about-its-abili-1256466