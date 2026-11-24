Company highlights its 24 MW Tennessee power infrastructure and potential expansion to 34 MW amid growing demand for data center capacity

DUFF, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Abits Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTS) ("Abits" or the "Company"), a U.S.-focused digital infrastructure company, today highlighted its Tennessee power infrastructure as it evaluates opportunities in AI and high-performance computing ("HPC") hosting. Abits currently operates facilities in Duff and Memphis, Tennessee, with approximately 24 megawatts (MW) of existing power capacity and the contractual right to expand to 34 MW.

The AI industry accelerates expansion with an investment in data center capacity and the power infrastructure needed to support it. According to JLL's 2026 Global Data Center Outlook, up to $3 trillion in investment may be required to support approximately 100 gigawatts of new data center capacity worldwide between 2026 and 2030. This projected industry-wide expansion underscores the importance of power availability and physical infrastructure to future data center development.

"As AI adoption accelerates, access to power and physical infrastructure to support increasingly sophisticated computing systems is becoming just as important as the technology itself. We are pleased to have access to power capacity for today's operations and believe we are positioned well for future expansion," said Stephen Faucetta, Chairman and CEO of Abits Group.

"We believe expanding America's data center infrastructure will be a critical part of the next industrial revolution. At Abits, we are focused on evaluating opportunities to leverage our existing facilities, power capacity and cooling infrastructure to support the evolving needs of AI and high-performance computing. Our Tennessee operations give us room to explore AI and high-performance computing hosting opportunities as this market continues to develop."

About Abits Group Inc

Abits Group Inc (Nasdaq: ABTS) is a digital infrastructure company with operations in the United States. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., the Company owns or operates infrastructure supporting energy-intensive computing applications. Abits is evaluating opportunities to expand its business into artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and related digital infrastructure services. Additional information is available at www.abitsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's AI infrastructure strategy, potential deployment of AI and high-performance computing systems or obtain related business, potential expansion of existing power capacity to 34 MW, the availability and suitability of its power, facilities and other infrastructure, potential partnerships and commercial arrangements, and the timing, scale and economic potential of the initiative.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the Company's lack of experience in AI or HPC hosting; the cost and feasibility of upgrading its existing facilities; its ability to obtain and develop additional power capacity, secure suitable sites and obtain the necessary rights to use existing facilities for AI and HPC hosting; the Company's ability to secure financing, equipment, customers and strategic partners; the availability and cost of electricity; utility, permitting and regulatory requirements; network and cooling availability; changes in demand; technological change; competition; supply chain constraints; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. The Company has not entered into definitive AI or HPC hosting agreements.

Investor and Media Contacts

Hayden IR

Brian Siegel, 346-396-8696

or

Brett Maas, 646-536-7331

abts@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Abits Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/abits-group-highlights-24-mw-tennessee-power-infrastructure-as-it-evaluates-ai-an-1256510