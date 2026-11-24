Proposed initiative builds on completed South African feasibility study identifying approximately 8.3 MW of potential capacity at the Port of Ngqura

Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Eco Wave Power U.S. Inc., has received a Letter of Intent ("LOI") from an electricity utility in Africa regarding the proposed exploration and development of up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity.





Africa Great Future Development Ltd (AGFDL) Team at the Port of Los Angeles Opening

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The LOI expresses interest in evaluating wave energy as a means of diversifying electricity sources, strengthening energy security and increasing renewable energy's contribution to the electricity supply. The counterparty's identity and the proposed project location are not being disclosed at this stage at the counterparty's request.

The initiative represents a significant potential expansion of Eco Wave Power's activities in Africa, building on the Company's completed feasibility study for approximately 8.3 MW of potential wave energy capacity at South Africa's Port of Ngqura.

Evaluating a Potential 100 MW Opportunity

As a next step, Eco Wave Power and the utility are expected to advance discussions regarding a proposed feasibility study to assess suitable locations, wave resources and generation potential, technical and environmental considerations, grid integration, commercial viability, preliminary capital and operating costs, opportunities for local workforce participation and a phased implementation roadmap.

The utility has also indicated its readiness to meet with Eco Wave Power U.S. Inc. for further discussions regarding the proposed initiative.

The potential scale of up to 100 MW reflects the parties' interest in evaluating a substantial wave energy opportunity. The proposed feasibility study would determine whether, where and in what phases that capacity could be technically and commercially viable.

Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to generate electricity from ocean and sea waves using floaters attached to coastal structures, with energy conversion equipment located onshore. The proposed assessment would examine opportunities to apply this approach at suitable sites.

Building on Eco Wave Power's African Experience

Eco Wave Power first entered the African market in July 2025 through an agreement with Africa Great Future Development Ltd. ("AGFDL") to conduct a feasibility study for a potential wave energy project at the Port of Ngqura in South Africa.

In February 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of that study. Its findings indicated the technical potential to deploy approximately 8.3 MW of installed wave energy capacity along the port's existing breakwater infrastructure, subject to further development and permitting assessments.

The new LOI represents Eco Wave Power's second significant step into the African market and an opportunity to evaluate its technology at a substantially larger potential scale.

Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, commented:

"This Letter of Intent represents an exciting opportunity to build on our progress in Africa and explore the potential for up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity.

"Our work at South Africa's Port of Ngqura provided valuable experience in evaluating how existing marine infrastructure could support wave energy generation. We now have an opportunity to apply that experience to a substantially larger proposed initiative.

"For coastal energy markets seeking to diversify electricity supply and strengthen energy security, the ocean represents a resource worth evaluating. Our ambition is to turn that resource into productive energy infrastructure, generating clean electricity close to the communities and industries that need it.

"We look forward to advancing discussions with the utility and defining a rigorous feasibility study to assess suitable sites, commercial potential and a phased path toward possible deployment."

Next Steps

The proposed feasibility study is expected to provide the foundation for assessing the initiative's technical, economic and environmental viability and identifying possible phases for future development.

The initiative remains subject to completion of feasibility and technical assessments, agreement on project scope and commercial terms, execution of definitive agreements, applicable regulatory and permitting approvals, and appropriate project financing. The LOI does not constitute a definitive agreement to construct or purchase a 100 MW project, and there can be no assurance that the initiative will proceed or reach the contemplated capacity.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise with the growth of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and next-generation data centers, often referred to as "AI factories", Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to help provide renewable energy near shorelines where many data centers, industrial facilities, and population centers are located.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of up to 504.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE".

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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