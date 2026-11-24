Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. (TSXV: ATHO) ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a drilling services agreement with Rodren Drilling Ltd. ("Rodren") to complete the Company's Phase 1 diamond drilling program across the three properties that make up the 17,637-hectare Empire District Cu-Ni-PGE-Au Project in northwestern Ontario (the "Empire District Project"). Drilling is expected to commence in January 2027.

"Signing with Rodren marks the next step for Athos as we move from listing to drilling," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Athos. "Rodren brings decades of diamond drilling experience across Canada, and we're pleased to have an experienced team on board as we prepare to start drilling. We look forward to sharing our progress with shareholders as the program gets underway."





Figure 1: Empire District Project showing the Rambler, Empire and Mack properties and associated geophysical features. Source: Geotech Ltd. (2026), VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey.

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Highlights

Drilling services agreement signed with Rodren, an established Canadian diamond drilling contractor operating since 1977.

Phase 1 program of at least 2,000 metres of diamond drilling expected to commence in January 2027.

Drill targets identified on the Rambler, Empire and Mack Properties are being prioritized from the results of the Company's 2026 VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey.

The program is funded from the proceeds of the Company's recently completed private placement.

Phase 1 Drill Program

The Phase 1 program is designed to test priority targets identified across the Empire District Project. Target selection is being informed by the VTEM Plus airborne survey completed by Geotech Ltd. in 2026, together with ongoing geophysical modelling and historical exploration data. The Company's technical team is currently finalizing target priorities and drill hole locations, and Athos will provide further details as the program advances.





Figure 2: Rodren Drilling diamond drill rig. Photo courtesy of Rodren Drilling Ltd.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Stone, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Stone is independent of the Company.

About Rodren Drilling Ltd.

Rodren Drilling Ltd. is a diamond core and geotechnical drilling company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Founded in 1977, Rodren provides drilling solutions to mineral exploration companies across Canada, supported by a versatile fleet of modern equipment suited to challenging and remote environments. Rodren is COR-certified and committed to high standards of health, safety and environmental performance, and has drilled for clients exploring for a broad range of commodities, including copper, nickel, platinum, gold and other critical minerals. For more information, please visit www.rodrendrilling.com.

About Athos Metals Corp.

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,637-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario. Athos' common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ATHO".

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. In this news release, forward-looking information includes statements regarding: the timing of commencement of drilling at the Empire District Project; the scope and size of the Phase 1 drill program; the selection and prioritization of drill targets; the funding of the program; site access; and the Company's plans to provide further updates.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, including assumptions that: the Company and Rodren will perform their respective obligations under the drilling services agreement; required personnel, equipment, permits and access will be available on the anticipated timeline; weather and ground conditions will permit drilling as planned; and the Company will have sufficient funds to complete the program.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: delays in mobilization or drilling; the availability of drill rigs, crews, qualified personnel and supplies; adverse weather or ground conditions; changes in exploration plans or target priorities; permitting and regulatory matters; cost overruns; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

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