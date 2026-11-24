Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Canadian Sustainability Standards Board is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Canadian Sustainability Standards Board will host From Signals To Standards: Advancing Climate Disclosure In Canada With CSDS 2 which aims to The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) invites media to a hybrid event co-hosted with TMX Group and the Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI) as part of Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).

Climate disclosure in Canada is evolving, and for now, using the Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards is voluntary. The event will feature new research from the CCLI on how Canadian companies are voluntarily aligning with Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standard (CSDS) 2, Climate-related Disclosures.

The program will begin with a presentation of CCLI's research, followed by a candid panel discussion bringing together standard-setter, investor, issuer and exchange perspectives.

Panellists will discuss:

Value and burden: a frank look at what implementation costs companies and the value disclosure creates, including the discipline of identifying, assessing, and managing risks and opportunities

Resilience: why physical climate risks are a business issue now, not 10 years from now, and how disclosure helps investors assess a company's capacity to navigate uncertainty

Myth and reality: what CSDS 2 requires and doesn't require, and why disclosure doesn't have to be perfect to be useful

Canada's market: the implementation support companies need, and a practical pathway toward full alignment with the standards

A networking reception will follow.

Research presenter

Helen Tooze, Senior Policy Researcher, Canada Climate Law Initiative Moderator

Wendy Berman, Chair, Canadian Sustainability Standards Board Panellists

Ariane Bourassa, Head, Sustainability and ESG Strategy, TMX Group

Susan Golyak, Director, ESG, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI)

Jo-Anne Matear, Director, Canadian Sustainability Standards Board

Jim Reid, Executive Vice-President, Sustainability and Chief Legal Officer, Fortis Inc.

Program

Doors open and registration: 3 p.m. ET

Research presentation and panel: 3:30 to 5 p.m. ET

Networking reception: 5 to 6 p.m. ET

The event will be held in English only. A French-captioned recording of the panel will be available after the event. Light refreshments will be served to in-person attendees.

Interviews

CSSB Chair Wendy Berman will be available for a limited number of interviews by appointment.

From Signals To Standards: Advancing Climate Disclosure In Canada With CSDS 2 is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2026

November 25, 2026 Time: 3 PM EST

3 PM EST Format/Location: Hybrid / TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about From Signals To Standards: Advancing Climate Disclosure In Canada With CSDS 2, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Canadian Sustainability Standards Board

The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board develops sustainability disclosure standards for Canada, building on the global baseline established by the International Sustainability Standards Board. Through collaboration with regulators, investors, preparers and the public, the CSSB promotes high-quality, comparable sustainability reporting that strengthens transparency, accountability and confidence in Canada's markets.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.