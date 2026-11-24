Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), manufacturer of industry leading Westbury Aluminum Railing and other outdoor living building products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through its continued partnership with K+R Building Materials. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, K+R has been a trusted distributor of premier brands of building products to lumberyards, pro dealers and home centers in several Midwest markets for over 20 years.

K+R Building Materials is strategically positioned with distribution facilities across the company's market area including a major new facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. K+R has continued to invest in the infrastructure, inventory, and resources necessary to support a growing dealer network. Tim Hallama, K+R's Vice President of Sales and Operations stated that "Our expanded distribution capabilities reinforce our established presence throughout Arkansas while significantly strengthening our ability to serve the Oklahoma market. Together, these markets represent an important part of our continued growth and long-term distribution strategy. In addition to other building products, we are privileged to promote DSI's Westbury Aluminum Railing which has become the industry leader in its category."

With eight systems and 22 different styles, DSI's Westbury aluminum railing line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo cable railings offer two distinct design options to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail enclosures provide another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI produces Westbury Aluminum Columns.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "DSI is excited to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Railing through our ongoing partnership with K+R Building Materials as a result of their added distribution facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. K+R is known as a top-tier distributor with state of the art facilities, highly trained staff and efficient operations. Their focus on specialty products aligns with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions to the marketplace."

Westbury VertiCable Cable Railing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/325281_a24c273f8416cad4_002full.jpg

Westbury Tuscany Railing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/325281_a24c273f8416cad4_003full.jpg

###

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury Aluminum Railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

K+R Building Materials is a highly respected building products distributor with a reputation for offering premier building products backed by exceptional customer service. To learn more about K+R, visit krwholesale.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325281