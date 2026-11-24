EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Announces Transition to Production Phase and Commencement of Revenue Generation



24.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Company Advances Commercialization Strategy With Focus on Established Referral Relationships and Expanded Distribution Channel SARASOTA, FL - November 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) ("CyberloQ" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of advanced cybersecurity and digital identity verification solutions, is pleased to announce that its software platform has officially transitioned into the Production Phase, marking a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing commercialization strategy. Following months of collaborative development, systems integration, and testing, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. has begun generating initial revenue from its technology platform. This achievement represents an important step in the Company's evolution from product development toward active commercial operations. With the production environment now operational, management intends to shift its primary focus toward accelerating commercial adoption through established referral relationships, while pursuing opportunities that can accelerate adoption while establishing our global footprint. "Our transition into production and the commencement of revenue generation represent meaningful milestones for CyberloQ and our shareholders," stated Chris Jackson, President of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. "Our teams have worked diligently to establish the technological foundation necessary to support our commercialization objectives. We are now entering a new phase where execution, customer adoption, and revenue growth become our primary focus." Throughout the remainder of 2026, CyberloQ plans to prioritize its existing network of business relationships while identifying and developing additional channel opportunities designed to broaden market exposure and create recurring revenue potential. "Our strategy moving forward is straightforward," Jackson continued. "We intend to leverage relationships already familiar with our technology, expand our referral network, and pursue opportunities that can accelerate adoption without unnecessarily expanding our operating infrastructure. We believe this approach positions us to build momentum as we move into 2027." The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding commercial progress, strategic relationships, and platform developments as appropriate. About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. is a technology company focused on advanced cybersecurity, identity verification, and digital trust solutions. Through its evolving technology ecosystem, the Company seeks to provide businesses and their customers with enhanced authentication, transaction security, and protection against emerging digital threats. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the extent applicable. These statements include expectations regarding CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.'s future operations, technology development, commercialization efforts, strategic partnerships, revenue opportunities, and business growth. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market conditions, financing requirements, technology development, customer adoption, regulatory changes, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings at www.sec.gov for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations regarding commercialization, revenue growth, referral relationships, strategic partnerships, market adoption, and future business opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Company: CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

Trading Symbol: OTCQB (CLOQ) Contact: Chris Jackson

chris@cyberloq.com

941.299.5221

News Source: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.





24.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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