Algeria's installed solar capacity has exceeded 1 GW, according to analysis by Rystad Energy. The country has inaugurated three large-scale solar projects this year, the latest of which, the 300 MW El Oued Foulia solar plant, is now its largest operational PV facility. These three plants have added 760 MW of solar already this year, Rystad Energy says, more than Algeria had installed in total by the end of last year. Surpassing the 1 GW milestone marks a step toward Algeria's target of deploying 15 GW of renewables by 2035. Work continues on the first phase of the country's renewables program, ...

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