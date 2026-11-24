Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a contract expansion with a European defense and intelligence customer. The expansion builds upon the original 7-figure, 1-year agreement signed in June.

Under the original and expanded agreements, the customer will leverage PlanetScopeMonitoring and high-resolution tasking capabilities to enhance maritime and land use situational awareness and protect critical infrastructure from emerging threats.

"In today's fast-evolving security landscape, allied defense forces require immediate, high-cadence satellite data integrated directly into their operational systems," said Jon Powers, Vice President, Global Defense Intelligence at Planet. "By combining PlanetScope daily monitoring and tasking with the customer's regional expertise, we are empowering key European partners with the situational awareness needed to support complex, multi-domain operations."

Demand for Planet's geospatial solutions for the defense and intelligence sector has grown rapidly across Europe, including announcements earlier this year with another European defense and intelligence customer and the Swedish Armed Forces. Together, these milestones underscore Planet's growing role in delivering critical daily satellite data and AI-driven intelligence to support European defense, strategic autonomy, and regional security initiatives.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com



Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@planet.com