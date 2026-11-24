Moss-based solution for mine and wildfire restoration seeks research and deployment partners in Canada and beyond

Code of Nature, a South Korean ecological restoration company specializing in moss-based soil restoration, has had its soil restoration solution featured in the fifth edition of the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Green Technology Book. The company was also invited to present the solution at the book's launch event during COP31, the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference.

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A drone sprays Code of Nature's moss-based soil restoration solution onto a steep slope at a degraded mine site in South Korea. The image is featured in WIPO's Green Technology Book, launched at COP31. (Photo: Code of Nature)

Restoring vegetation on degraded land starts with the soil. Code of Nature's solution combines moss spore cultivation technology with beneficial microorganisms. Sprayed onto exposed ground, it forms a living moss cover that stabilizes the surface, retains moisture and provides habitat for soil microbes, creating conditions in which plants can take root. The solution is mixed with water on site and can be sprayed by drone, and each mix is matched to local soil and climate conditions.

The 2026 edition of the book, Solutions for Restoring Climate-Impacted Ecosystems, showcases practical technologies for restoring forests, freshwater, oceans and frozen landscapes.

"When we restore ecosystems, we often start by planting trees. But before trees can grow, we need to restore the soil," said Jaehong Park, CEO of Code of Nature.

Park spoke on November 11, 2026, at the WIPO-organized side event as one of three speakers from technology companies. He presented applications in limestone mine rehabilitation and post-wildfire restoration, showing how the solution is adapted to each site's soil and climate.

Because soil and climate conditions differ by region, Park emphasized that international deployment requires local collaboration. Code of Nature is seeking institutions, researchers and governments for joint research and pilot projects in mine rehabilitation, wildfire restoration and other degraded land, including in Canada. Collaboration areas include site assessment, local adaptation and restoration monitoring.

About Code of Nature

Founded in 2021, Code of Nature has restored 112.4 hectares of degraded land in South Korea and abroad, including wildfire-burned areas, mines, volcanic terrain, reclaimed coastal land and eroded slopes, using moss and its own microbial strains, and verifies outcomes with soil and microbial data. The company holds 16 registered patents and at least four PCT applications, and is backed by the EQT Foundation. Learn more at www.c-of-n.com/en.

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Contacts:

Code of Nature

Global Inquiries

Deokyoung Lee

global@c-of-n.com