ELIE SAAB Expands its Global Residential Portfolio with MAISON 171 on Manhattan's Upper East Side

The brand's first U.S. luxury condominium introduces 24 private residences with interiors by ELIE SAAB

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based real estate developer ZD Jasper and global luxury lifestyle brand ELIE SAAB come together to introduce MAISON 171 by ELIE SAAB, an intimate luxury condominium located at 171 East 86th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Marking ELIE SAAB's first branded residential project in the United States, the new development will comprise of just 24 private residences, ranging from two- to five-bedrooms and a duplex penthouse.

The interiors designed by Elie Saab in collaboration with Italian architect and designer Carlo Colombo of A++, translate the brand's signature aesthetic into a refined residential experience, combining timeless elegance, contemporary design and exceptional craftsmanship.

Architecture by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) will complement the neighborhood's historic residential landscape, creating a distinctive balance of contemporary design and timeless sophistication.

MAISON 171 represents a significant milestone in ELIE SAAB's international expansion, further strengthening its growing portfolio of branded residences and establishing the brand's presence in one of the world's most prestigious residential markets.

Developed by ZDJasper, MAISON 171 by ELIE SAAB is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2027, with its official launch scheduled for early 2027. Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing is leading sales, with residences starting at approximately $5 million.

For more information, please visit www.maison-171.com.

About ZD Jasper

ZD Jasper (ZDJ) was founded by Tom Wu in 1996. As a co-owner and project manager, ZDJ has overseen the development of over 5 million ft² of commercial and residential spaces. ZD Jasper has been actively building for over 30 years, with a growing portfolio of mixed-use, residential, and commercial projects. We are committed to adding value for our partners, clients, and community by leveraging our breadth of experience in all areas of development. ZD Jasper is proud to be a MBE certified business. Learn more at www.zdjasper.com.

About ELIE SAAB

Founded in Lebanon in 1982, ELIE SAAB is one of the world's leading Haute Couture lifestyle brands. As one of the first international members of France's prestigious Chambre Syndicale, the House has established a global presence with flagship boutiques in major fashion capitals including Paris, London, Milan, Dubai, Beirut and other key cities around the world. Sought after by A-list celebrities and royalty around the globe, the house offers Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, and Bridal collections, complemented by accessories, eyewear, childrenswear, watches, fragrances and furniture. The brand has also expanded into interior design partnering with leading developers worldwide.

ELIESAAB.COM

ELIESAABMAISON.COM

About Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing

Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing specializes in the marketing, sales and leasing of exceptional new residential developments. BHSDM's comprehensive services deliver a meticulous approach to the development process including site analysis, market research, predevelopment planning, design consultation, strategic marketing, and focused sales and leasing. As a division of Brown Harris Stevens, the recognized real estate industry leader since 1873, all projects are supported by experienced professionals throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and select global partners. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com/new-developments.

Bianca Fabian, 1-347-476-2948, bianca@agencyesta.com

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