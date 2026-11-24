Mullen Coughlin LLC Welcomes Cyber Insurance Attorney Laura E. Kerns as Senior Partner in Incident Response Practice Group

DEVON, Pa., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC welcomes experienced cyber insurance attorney Laura E. Kerns as a Senior Partner to the U.S. Incident Response practice group. Drawing on more than two (2) decades of cyber insurance, risk management, and civil litigation experience, Laura focuses her practice on counseling organizations across all industry sectors through the legal and regulatory challenges that follow a data privacy and security incident. Laura is licensed to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

On joining Mullen Coughlin, Laura remarked, "I am incredibly excited to begin this next chapter in my career with Mullen Coughlin - a firm that is at the forefront of cybersecurity and incident response. As a member of Mullen Coughlin's Incident Response practice group, I will work with a team that is committed to assisting businesses through complex data privacy and security incidents matters, and guiding those organizations to emerge stronger and more resilient after an incident."

Laura brings extensive cyber insurance claims knowledge to the Firm, having most recently served as Vice President and Senior Claim Consultant at a NJ-based insurance and risk management broker, where she also co-led the Cyber Center of Excellence and served as the Cyber Claims Lead. There, she assisted her clients with all aspects of the cyber insurance claims process, including reviewing, analyzing, and submitting claims to carriers; negotiating with carriers; and monitoring open claims. She uses this experience to provide practical solutions for her clients as they interact with their insurance policy throughout the incident response process, navigating budgeting, carrier requirements, vendor selection, and reporting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the Incident Response practice group," said Sian Schafle, Partner & Chair, Incident Response. "Her cyber insurance experience and unique perspective into the market and the needs of carriers, brokers, and insureds will be a tremendous asset to the Firm and our ability to deliver practical, efficient, and effective legal counsel when clients need it most."

Laura holds a Cyber Professional Liability Practitioner (CPLP) certificate from the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) and insurance licenses in Pennsylvania (Surplus Lines) and New Jersey (Surplus Lines; Property & Casualty). She also completed the Cyber COPE Insurance Certificate (CCIC) program offered by Carnegie Mellon University and Chubb - an eight-month program for insurance professionals on industry best practices in cybersecurity risk management, governance, and operations - where her three-member team was named "Best in Cohort" among the 50 participants.

Laura received her J.D. from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science cum laude from Villanova University.

"Laura's significant cyber claims experience, coupled with her strong industry relationships, further strengthens Mullen Coughlin's U.S. Incident Response practice group," added Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin. "Her significant understanding of cyber risk and the cyber claims process will not only benefit the Firm and our clients, but also the wider cyber insurance ecosystem."

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 150 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John F. Mullen, Chief Executive Officer

Mullen Coughlin LLC

jmullen@mullen.law

O: (267) 930-4791

Jennifer A. Coughlin, Managing Member

Mullen Coughlin LLC

jcoughlin@mullen.law

O: (267) 930-4774

Sian M. Schafle, Senior Partner & Chair, Incident Response

Mullen Coughlin LLC

sschafle@mullen.law

O: (267) 930-4799

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