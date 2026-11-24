DUVA ONE Brings Sound by Bose Technology to a Sleep Earbud Built for the Pillow

The ultra-slim earbuds feature Bose SoundDesign acoustic tuning, and DUVA's intelligent sleep system adapts audio and noise relief throughout the night

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DUVA today announced DUVA ONE with Sound by Bose technology, its sleep earbuds built for side sleepers. An earbud can feel fine when you're sitting up and start pressing into your ear the moment you roll onto your side. As DUVA refined the fit for side sleepers, the team switched to a driver 20% smaller in diameter than the one in its original design. That made room for a shorter, narrower nozzle, while a soft silicone ear tip helps maintain a snug fit and seal.

The smaller driver made it harder to keep music sounding full and detailed. Sound by Bose technology helps DUVA ONE meet that challenge. With Bose SoundDesign acoustic tuning, the compact driver delivers full bass, clear voices and rich instrumental detail. Dynamic EQ and compression preserve fullness in gentler passages and manage stronger bass peaks, keeping demanding moments clean and natural.

"The moment you put your head on the pillow, you notice every little edge," said Diego Xu, founder of DUVA. "We wanted the earbud to stick out as little as possible. And when you put on a favorite album before bed, we wanted it to sound as full and clear as you remember it."

DUVA moved the microphone openings to the side, leaving a smooth, continuous curve where the earbud meets the pillow. That helps the earbud slide against the pillowcase when you turn over. Interchangeable ear tips and ear wings let listeners choose the fit inside the ear and the support outside it independently.

DUVA ONE is the first commercially available sleep earbud system to combine in-ear biometric signals with real-time bedroom sensing, automatically tailoring audio and noise relief throughout the night.

Most sleep earbuds treat the whole night the same, playing static audio on a simple timer until they run out of battery or wake you up. DUVA ONE adapts in real time. On nights when your body is exhausted but your mind is racing, it generates a personalized soundscape tailored to your current state. The moment its in-ear sensors detect that you've drifted off, the system automatically fades the audio down so nothing disturbs your deep sleep.

And when the room changes, DUVA ONE responds before you wake up. If a truck rumbles past your window at 2 a.m. or a partner starts snoring, the smart bedside case detects the sudden noise spike and cross-references it with your sleep stage. If you're in a vulnerable light sleep phase, the earbuds automatically increase acoustic masking to help you stay asleep without reaching for your phone.

Learn more at duva.com.

About DUVA

DUVA, a brand of Fitnexa Inc., develops sleep technology that combines wearable audio, body and environmental sensing, and personalized AI support.

CONTACT: essie@duva.com

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