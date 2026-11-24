Gartner Names Gambit Security a Cool Vendor in Coolest Vendor Innovations in Cyber Resilience 2026

Gambit is one of four vendors profiled in the report, published just over seven months after the company emerged from stealth with $61 million in funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambit, the cyber resilience management company that helps businesses keep their critical business applications running through disruption, and bring them back, announced today that Gartner has named it a Cool Vendor in the Coolest Vendor Innovations in Cyber Resilience 2026 report.

As cyberattacks grow faster and more frequent, organizations struggle to keep critical operations running and restore them quickly. Gartner describes the result as a 'recoverability gap' between having recovery capabilities and proving that critical services can withstand and recover from an attack. According to Gartner, "By 2029, 30% of large enterprises will deploy dedicated cyber resilience platforms that continuously validate recovery readiness and orchestrate business-led incident response."

Enterprise disruption now comes from AI-enabled cyber threats, human and AI error, and infrastructure alike. Gambit addresses these challenges by continuously mapping an organization's Minimum Viable Business (MVB), the critical business applications, data, and dependencies it needs to operate, and shows which business applications would keep running or come back after disruption as the environment changes. It uses AI to keep that map current, work that specialist teams were previously unable to perform manually, continuously and accurately.

Gambit's platform flags infrastructure drift that would block a recovery, checks the conditions recovery depends on, such as coverage, immutability, and configuration, and uses parameters that include live threat intelligence to determine which critical business applications would keep running, which are at risk, and which would not come back. Gambit deploys agentlessly within 15 minutes and generates audit-ready evidence for DORA, NIST CSF, and SOX. Each gap identified is tied to the business application it puts at risk and the team that owns the fix, moving companies from point-in-time resilience exercises to continuous proof of business recovery.

"Companies are innovating with AI at record pace and that innovation needs a safety net, because outages will come, whether due to cyberattacks, human or AI error, or infrastructure drift," said Alon Gromakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Gambit. "Disruption is inevitable, yet most CISOs still can't tell their boards with confidence what would keep running, what would come back, and how fast. We believe our inclusion in the Gartner report reflects how quickly recovery readiness has become a board-level priority."

Since launching in February 2026, Gambit has deployed integrations with Wiz, Cyera, and Microsoft Sentinel, as well as partnered with AHEAD. In August, the company added Martin Walter, formerly of Rubrik and Zscaler, as Chief Product Officer, and Jake Bernardes, former CISO at Anecdotes and Whistic, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), strengthening its leadership team. In October of this year, Greenfield Partners named Gambit to the Disruptors 60, Class of 2026, its annual list of early and growth-stage AI startups.

"Sooner or later, the board asks its CISO what would keep running through a major attack, and how confident they are in that answer," said Jake Bernardes, CISO at Gambit. "Recovery tests typically happen once or twice a year, while the environment changes daily. Gambit gives security and infrastructure teams a live view of their resilience, so they have that answer before the board asks."

Gartner clients can access the full report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in Cyber Resilience 2026, Arthur Sivanathan, Wayne Hankins, Niyati Daftary, 7 September 2026.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. COOL VENDORS is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gambit Security

Gambit Security is the cyber resilience management platform that helps businesses keep their critical business applications running through disruption and bring them back. Gambit continuously maps an organization's Minimum Viable Business (MVB), the applications, data, infrastructure, and dependencies it needs to operate, and shows which critical business applications would keep running or come back as the environment changes. With that view, enterprises can adopt AI and new technologies faster without breaking the business and putting critical operations at risk. Founded by Alon Gromakov, Sa'ar Elias, and May Kogan, Gambit has raised $61 million from Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Cyberstarts. Learn more at https://gambit.security/.

Media Contact

Tyler Fouché

Headline Media

tyler@headline.media

+972 50 574 4149

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gartner-names-gambit-security-a-cool-vendor-in-coolest-vendor-innovations-in-cyber-resilience-2026-302949488.html