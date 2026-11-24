Gus Faucher to serve as Senior Economic Adviser

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced that Brian LeBlanc, head of Economic Analysis, will become PNC's chief economist, succeeding Gus Faucher, who is retiring from the role and will become senior economic adviser. In his new role, Faucher will continue to provide economic insights and perspective to PNC clients, drawing on nearly 15 years with the company and his extensive experience analyzing economic trends and financial markets.

"Since 2011, Gus has been one of PNC's most visible and trusted voices on the economy, helping our clients navigate an ever-changing economic landscape," said Gagan Singh, chief investment officer and head of Economics Research. "His judgment, perspective and leadership have been invaluable, and we're pleased that our clients will continue to benefit from his expertise in this new role."

LeBlanc will lead PNC's economic research and forecasting as PNC's chief economist. Since joining PNC in May 2018, he has served as head of Economic Analysis for PNC Economics Research, contributing to the company's analysis of economic conditions and consumer trends. He helped launch PNC's monthly Consumer Health Check, which draws on PNC's proprietary data to track the trends and risks shaping U.S. consumer health. Previously, LeBlanc was an economist at Oxford Economics and at Global Financial Integrity. He holds a master's degree in economics from New York University.

"Brian has been a driving force in strengthening PNC's economic research and thought leadership, combining rigorous data analysis, sound economic judgment and a keen ability to anticipate and interpret the trends shaping the economy," Singh continued. "He also brings a strong understanding of how economic developments affect our clients' businesses and financial decisions."

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

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Dan Yampolsky

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SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.