BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) ("Jianzhi Education" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding comprehensive cross-border e-commerce cooperation framework agreement (the "Agreement") with DIANDIAN EASY PAY Co., Limited, subject to definitive agreements. The Agreement establishes a framework for the two parties to explore opportunities in cross-border e-commerce, international payment services and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in digital commerce.

DIANDIAN EASY PAY focuses on cross-border payment and financial technology services. According to its publicly available platform information, its technology capabilities include cross-border payment collection, intelligent payment routing and AI-driven dynamic risk management. Its AI-related technologies are designed to support transaction risk identification, fraud alerts and automated website risk screening, intended to provide technical support for cross-border e-commerce transactions.

The proposed cooperation will focus on exploring how AI technologies can be applied to cross-border e-commerce, including international payment processing, transaction risk management and digital commerce services. By leveraging their respective resources and capabilities, the two parties intend to explore potential collaboration opportunities in cross-border payment services, intelligent risk management and other digital solutions.

As global cross-border e-commerce continues to expand, AI is creating new opportunities in international payments, transaction security and digital commerce infrastructure. AI-powered risk management, transaction monitoring and intelligent payment technologies are becoming increasingly important in helping cross-border businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance the payment experience and better manage transaction risks.

Jianzhi Education believes this potential cooperation represents an opportunity to expand into cross-border e-commerce and AI-enabled digital commerce services. The Company intends to advance the collaboration, explore business opportunities in international markets and seek to establish a foundation for long-term cooperation at the intersection of cross-border commerce and AI technology.

The parties expect to advance their cooperation in accordance with the terms of the Agreement and subject to further business developments.

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About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database, which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

SOURCE Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited