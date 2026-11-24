Company adds a head of sales, a director of home delivery and a commercial sales lead, expands its consumer home advisor team, and expects to add a government sales lead as it sharpens sales and delivery execution

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, today announced additions to its sales and home delivery teams to strengthen go-to-market execution from initial customer inquiry through delivered home. These additions include Josef Elimlich joining as head of sales, Antonio Gonzalez joining as director of home delivery and a new commercial sales lead.

Customer orders have climbed in recent months, rising from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, the highest monthly total BOXABL has recorded to date, for a total of 209 net new orders in the third quarter. An order, even when coupled with our standard $2,500 deposit, does not guarantee a completed sale, but the increase points to substantial momentum in the right direction.

Orders are also being delivered. Last week, BOXABL began shipping Casitas for its multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, and more units are scheduled to ship this week.

New Team Additions

Josef Elimlich has more than 30 years of sales leadership in advanced building systems, modular manufacturing and public works. As founder and CEO of California Modulars, he led development, manufacturing and delivery of projects representing more than $40 million in cumulative revenue, including eight homeless and transitional housing developments in California such as the 35-module San Jose Navigation Center and the 37-module Palm Springs Navigation Center. Earlier, he founded and scaled Elite Retail into a 42-location, multistate retail organization and rose from salesperson to general manager at Courtesy Auto Group in Las Vegas. At BOXABL, he oversees sales strategy and the structure and performance of the sales organization, including each step of the customer sales process.

Antonio Gonzalez has spent more than 25 years in manufacturing and operations leadership across automotive, advanced manufacturing and modular construction. Most recently, as president of ÖÖD Mirror Houses USA, he led U.S. operations and built the brand's manufacturing, engineering, construction and commercial organizations, including site feasibility, permitting and utility coordination. Earlier, as chief operating officer of Jupe, a venture-backed housing technology company focused on rapidly deployable modular units, he expanded production capacity by more than 70 percent. He also served as chief operating officer and chief restructuring officer of Erwin Hymer Group USA, as president and chief operating officer of Taxa Outdoors and as a senior manager at Accenture Strategy, and began his career as a product launch engineer at General Motors. He holds an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. As director of home delivery, he leads BOXABL's installation operations - crews, subcontractors and installation partners - and is responsible for getting homes delivered, installed and turned over to customers on schedule and to BOXABL's quality standards.

The new commercial sales lead role is dedicated to builders, property developers and other business customers. It gives those customers a single point of contact at BOXABL for larger and multiunit orders, helping them plan projects, move through ordering and coordinate delivery with the company's home delivery team.

BOXABL also expects to add a government sales lead focused on disaster relief and emergency housing, military and base housing, and affordable and transitional housing programs. The role will give public agencies a dedicated contact for those programs - an area where the company brings relevant experience through Josef Elimlich's prior work on navigation centers and homeless housing developments in California.

Consumer Sales Team

Led by its consumer sales lead, BOXABL's expanded home advisor team guides homebuyers from their first question through order completion, then hands them off to the home delivery team. Collectively, the team brings decades of consumer sales experience in health care technology, residential solar and clean energy, including tenures at Tesla, SolarCity, Sunrun, Elevation and GoodLeap.

"We've built a great product; now we're reinforcing the sales team and the process behind it to match," said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL. "Josef brings deep operating experience in the modular and public-sector housing markets we sell into. Alongside him, a dedicated commercial sales lead and a consumer team that already knows how to guide customers through their purchase strengthen our sales organization. Antonio brings modular manufacturing and operations experience to lead how our homes are delivered, installed and turned over to customers. As we round out that structure with a dedicated government sales lead, we're opening the door to government and public-sector customers who need exactly what BOXABL builds."

To order or learn more about BOXABL's products, visit boxabl.com.

Property developers interested in BOXABL's Developer Series options can learn more at boxabl.com/developers.

About BOXABL

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BXBL" on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plan," "project," "will," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential" or "predict" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those related to BOXABL's sales strategy, personnel, delivery schedules and anticipated results. BOXABL undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Boxabl