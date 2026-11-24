Tool Changer. Now Standard. Bambu Lab Launches the P3C - Make True Multi-Material 3D Printing Accessible to All Creators

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab, the global leader in high-performance desktop 3-D printers, today unveils the Bambu Lab P3C, a third-generation printer built around Swaptek 7-Tool changer. It combines the same engineering rigor as the flagship Bambu Lab H3C with a more approachable price point, delivering 6-second material swaps, 7 independent PrintTools (with 5 standard PrintTools pre-installed and 2 open slots for users to choose the ones they need most), an integrated AMS?3P filament-management system, and a dual-diameter FlexFeed extruder that supports multi-flex printing.

When we introduced the Bambu Lab H3C, we said a new era of 3D printing had begun - where design meets genuine multi-material capability. The Bambu Lab P3C is how that era becomes reality for the everyday creator. We have taken the full third-generation tool-changer Swaptek architecture and packaged it in a machine at an accessible price, set up in minutes and run without the expertise that multi-material printing traditionally demands. The Bambu Lab P3C is designed to offer the best value of any tool changer on the market.

Key Innovations

Swaptek 7-Tool Changing System - Each PrintTool carries its own filament path, power and data connection. The system reads ahead, pre-heats the incoming nozzle, and completes a material change in 6?seconds with minimal purge.

AMS?3P Filament Management - Integrating sealed storage for 7 spools - each on an independent feed path-directly into the printer setup, the AMS 3P frees up valuable desk space and eliminates the filament clutter that can compromise print reliability. Filament stays dry and ready even in high-humidity environments, which exposed external spool holders simply can't guarantee - while an optional two-slot 75 °C drying module offers dedicated protection for moisture-sensitive materials such as TPU and PETG. And when 7 materials aren't enough, an optional buffer connected to PrintTool No. 1 supports up to 4 external AMS units, enabling printing in up to 22 colors.

FlexFeed Extruder - Supports both 1.75?mm and 2.85?mm filament. The larger filament enables printing soft TPU (up to 75?A) at up to five times the flow rate, eliminating jams and dramatically speeding flexible-material prints.

Mixed-Nozzle Sizes in One Job - Users can switch among 0.2?mm, 0.4?mm, 0.6?mm and 0.8?mm hardened-steel nozzles mid-print, allowing fast bulk deposition while preserving ultra-fine detail where it matters.

Automatic Multi-Process Tool Changes - CutTool, DrawTool, DebossTool and future CraftTools mount the same way as PrintTools, enabling switching between cut, draw and emboss without manual intervention.





- CutTool, DrawTool, DebossTool and future CraftTools mount the same way as PrintTools, enabling switching between cut, draw and emboss without manual intervention. Eco-Friendly Workspace Add-Ons - The optional Bambu Station raises the printer to a comfortable working height and provides under-carriage storage, while the E1 Air Purifier automatically filters VOCs, PM2.5, ultrafine particles and micro-plastics as soon as a print begins.

What the Bambu Lab P3C Enables

Multi-material capabilities from Bambu Lab H3C - full-color prints, multi-flex parts, and hybrid speed/detail jobs - are now available on the more accessible Bambu Lab P3C, thanks to the Swaptek.

Full-color figurines - High-speed tool changes make CMYKW five-color mixing practical, so a vivid, multi-hued hummingbird can come to life right in the palm of your hand, printed in one seamless piece without splitting parts, gluing, or buying extra spools just for isolated color details. The color performance works best with Bambu Lab PLA Palette.

Multi-flex wearables - Combine ultra-soft TPU with firmer structural materials in a single part, creating lighter, better-fitting shoes, bags and other everyday gear.

Speed-and-detail hybrid parts - A watch printed in one job can use a 0.2?mm nozzle for a fine dial, a 0.4?mm carbon-fiber-reinforced nozzle for the body, and a 0.4?mm nozzle with 2.85?mm TPU filament for a soft strap - all without stopping the print.

One-machine, many skills - Designers can now complete cutting, drawing and embossing with a single G-code file, eliminating the need for multiple machines or manual tool swaps.

Effortless Workflow: Automated Intelligence from Setup to Finish

Beyond eliminating tedious post-print assembly and unlocking functional, multi-material wearables in a single build, the Bambu Lab P3C brings together a suite of automated features to keep multi-toolhead printing smooth and reliable from start to finish:

Full-Auto Calibration: When printing with multiple PrintTools, pinpoint precision is critical so colors and material boundaries align seamlessly. Before printing, the Bambu Lab P3C automatically calibrates the Swaptek system and nozzle offsets, ensuring accurate alignment across PrintTools without manual adjustments.





automatically calibrates the Swaptek system and nozzle offsets, ensuring accurate alignment across PrintTools without manual adjustments. AI Monitoring: Powered by an advanced vision system, the Bambu Lab P3C watches over every job from preparation to completion. Before a print begins, it cross-checks the build chamber against slicer settings to flag potential mismatches early. During printing, real-time AI monitoring detects issues such as spaghetti failures, purge-bin jams, and nozzle clogs before they escalate, allowing users to check in on progress anytime with peace of mind.





watches over every job from preparation to completion. Before a print begins, it cross-checks the build chamber against slicer settings to flag potential mismatches early. During printing, real-time AI monitoring detects issues such as spaghetti failures, purge-bin jams, and nozzle clogs before they escalate, allowing users to check in on progress anytime with peace of mind. All-New HMS with MiniWiki: Moving beyond cryptic error codes, the upgraded Health Management System (HMS) identifies potential causes and explains them in plain language, while MiniWiki provides step-by-step troubleshooting guidance directly on the printer's touchscreen. That means less guesswork, faster recovery, and more time spent creating.

A Toolchanger-Ready MakerWorld to Explore

Advanced multi-toolhead hardware is only as compelling as what users can create with it - and backed by Bambu Lab's MakerWorld ecosystem, both Bambu Lab H3C & Bambu Lab P3C give creators a toolchanger-ready model library to explore from day one. Alongside MakerWorld's vast catalog of community designs, users can discover standout models that showcase the full potential of multi-toolhead printing, from lifelike full-color figurines-such as vivid parrots and poseable articulated characters-to hybrid-material footwear combining soft flexibility and rigid support in a single build. With model files and print profiles already pre-configured for the Bambu Lab H3C/P3C, even beginners with zero CAD skills can produce advanced multi-material, multi-color, and wearable 3D prints right out of the box.

Technical Highlights

Build Volume: 256?×?256?×?260?mm

256?×?256?×?260?mm Product Dimension : 413 × 538 × 540 mm

: 413 × 538 × 540 mm Maximum Nozzle Temperature: 300?°C (0.2?-?0.8?mm hardened steel)

300?°C (0.2?-?0.8?mm hardened steel) Maximum Heat-Bed Temperature: 110?°C

110?°C Tool-Changer: Swaptek 7-slot, active pre-heat, retractable rack, 6-second material switch

7-slot, active pre-heat, retractable rack, 6-second material switch FlexFeed Filament Compatibility: 1.75?mm & 2.85?mm (bypass feed only) - PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, PA, PC, TPU, PVA, BVOH, carbon/glass-fiber reinforced blends, etc.

1.75?mm & 2.85?mm (bypass feed only) - PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, PA, PC, TPU, PVA, BVOH, carbon/glass-fiber reinforced blends, etc. Max Speed of Toolhead : 1,400 mm/s

: 1,400 mm/s Max Acceleration of Toolhead: 25,000 mm/s²

25,000 mm/s² Extruder: Bambu Lab high-precision brushless servo motor with planetary gearbox

Bambu Lab high-precision brushless servo motor with planetary gearbox Filament Management: AMS?3P, 7 independent spools, optional dual-slot dryer (75?°C)

AMS?3P, independent spools, optional dual-slot dryer (75?°C) Colors of Filament Supported: Up to 22 colors with 4 external AMS units

Up to colors with 4 external AMS units Air Filtration: HEPA H11 + activated carbon + particulate filter (captures VOCs, PM2.5, micro-plastics)

HEPA H11 + activated carbon + particulate filter (captures VOCs, PM2.5, micro-plastics) Live View Camera Built in: 1920*1080

Availability & Pricing

The Bambu Lab P3C will be available for purchase worldwide on 24?Nov?2026.

Bambu Lab P3C?AMS Combo - the printer, AMS?3P, and five 0.4?mm standard PrintTools (two slots left open for user customization).

Suggested retail price: $1,149 (excl. tax, free shipping). Prices for other markets will be announced on the respective Bambu Lab storefronts.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at Bambu Lab Official Website

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