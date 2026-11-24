Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Optima Living is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate CulturesTM for 2026.

The national award, presented annually by cultural talent advisory firm Waterstone Human Capital, recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations whose cultures enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

"This recognition is an outstanding reflection of the many purpose-driven initiatives that support our commitment to People, Place and Community as we strive to be a best place to live and work," said Karim Kassam, Co-Founder and Principal at Optima Living.

"We are honoured to be recognized for the exemplary organizational culture that our leadership teams promote and guide inspired by our North Star, let us welcome you home, especially at a time of unprecedented expansion of our organization."

Since 2022, Optima Living has experienced one of the fastest growth periods in the organization's history, achieving a growth rate of 146% and marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion within Canada.

During that time, they also proudly maintained employee turnover below 10 per cent, compared to industry averages of 35 to 40 per cent in Canada, while employee and resident satisfaction scores have increased year-over-year throughout this period of growth.

"Rapid growth can often come at the expense of culture and engagement. This recognition proves it is possible to be person-centred and performance-driven simultaneously, without sacrificing culture for growth," remarked Kassam.

The Most Admired Corporate Culture award closely follows Optima's recent success having also been named as one of Canada's top growing companies in 2026. Together, both national achievements underscore Optima Living's emergence as one of Canada's leading senior living providers.

"Culture is no longer a soft topic in the boardroom, it is a performance topic," said Marty Parker, Founder and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired program. "The leaders and organizations we are recognizing this year treat culture as a discipline. They measure it, and they let it guide the decisions that shape their results."

"On behalf of Waterstone and our partners, congratulations to this year's winners," said Parker. "Their cultures are a model for what high performance looks like, and we are proud to shine a light on the work that makes it possible."

About Optima Living

Founded in 2007 by two friends inspired by a love for seniors and their families' dementia journeys, Optima Living was created to offer a more home-like experience in seniors housing and care.

What began as a personal mission has grown into one of Canada's leading senior living and continuing care providers, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health and Memory Care, including Optima's own proprietary brain health and care model: Spark, Your Wellness, Your Way.

Today, we are the only Top 10 Canadian senior living and care provider focused exclusively on Western Canada, serving 6,000+ residents in Alberta and British Columbia.

Guided by our North Star, Let us welcome you home, we are committed to People, Place, and Community. With resident-first philosophy, deep community ties, and a focus on innovation, we are shaping a future defined by integrity, dignity, and empathy.

At Optima Living, senior living is about thriving, not just residing. We're defining aging with purpose by creating communities where residents live well with dignity, connection, and joy.

Discover how we are changing the landscape of senior living at http://optimaliving.ca/

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is North America's Culture Intelligence firm. Through leadership strategy and AI-enabled Culture Intelligence, it helps organizations measure how they behave, connect it to performance, and make better decisions that produce stronger business outcomes.

Waterstone's services span executive search, professional recruitment, and leadership and advisory work across North America, and America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired programs are a benchmark for culture performance and leadership excellence. With more than 23 years of experience and proprietary Culture Intelligence data, Waterstone helps leaders build organizations that accelerate profitability and create lasting competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

For media inquiries:

Robyn Levy, Director, Most Admired North America, Waterstone Human Capital

RLevy@waterstonehc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324890