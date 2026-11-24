CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a carrier-grade global communications platform, today announced AI Assistants on WhatsApp messaging, enabling businesses to deploy AI agents that read and respond to incoming WhatsApp messages, alongside existing WhatsApp voice calling capabilities on the same number.

Across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, WhatsApp has become a central channel for customer engagement, sales and support. With this launch, businesses can automate these interactions without building separate AI systems for voice and messaging. A conversation that starts on WhatsApp chat can continue over a voice call without losing context or requiring customers to repeat themselves.

Rather than treating each communication channel as a separate system, Telnyx brings SIP, WebRTC, SMS and WhatsApp together on a single platform. Businesses can extend existing AI Assistants across channels, reusing knowledge bases, assistant configurations and conversation logic while maintaining shared conversation context without additional integrations.



"AI agents shouldn't operate in channel silos. A single agent should be able to handle a voice call, continue on WhatsApp, and follow up by email with shared identity, memory, and context. That is what AI communications should look like, and that is what we have built at Telnyx."

David Casem, CEO, Telnyx

AI-powered WhatsApp business messaging is now available to Telnyx customers with a WhatsApp Business Account linked to a Telnyx number. Businesses can get started in three simple steps through Meta's embedded signup process or bring their existing numbers to Telnyx while retaining their display name, quality rating, and approved message templates.

About Telnyx

Telnyx provides the infrastructure for communication platforms and real-time AI agents. With voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email and AI inference on one platform, businesses can build their own application with custom workflows, flexible integrations and no rigid per-seat licensing.



Telnyx CLI and hosted MCP server make the platform agent-ready, enabling developers and AI agents to provision communications resources and build workflows with fewer integrations.

By owning its network end to end, Telnyx delivers high-performance, reliable and scalable communications for businesses worldwide. Telnyx serves thousands of businesses worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering communications infrastructure that competes on performance, reliability, and network ownership.

Learn more: telnyx.com/products/whatsapp-business-api